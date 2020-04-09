VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at the 'Mega Mix' From ON YOUR FEET

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, the Mega Mix from On Your Feet!

On Your Feet is a Jukebox musical based on the lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan that debuted on Broadway in 2015. It featured choreography by Tony and Olivier-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo. Trujillo's choreography has been nominated for two Tony Awards; (On Your Feet and Ain't Too Proud, winning for Ain't Too Proud); one Olivier Award for Memphis, which he won; four Drama Desk Awards; a Lucille Lortel Award, and more.

On Your Feet received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award nomination.

On Your Feet has gone on to have a national tour, a West End production, and a production in the Netherlands, with additional productions planned for Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan, Mexico and France.





