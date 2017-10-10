VIDEO: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE's Paul Alexander Nolan Poses for Vanity Fair!

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, is coming to Broadway! But before it lands on the Great White Way, the show launches a pre-Broadway tour in New Orleans at the Saenger Theatre (October 20-28, 2017), and will play Houston's Hobby Center (October 31-November 5, 2017), and Chicago's Oriental Theatre (November 9-December 2, 2017), before sailing to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre with previews beginning February 16, 2018 and an opening night officially set for Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this rousing and refreshing new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by 2017 Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley(Come From Away, Memphis).

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the water's warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all, and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. Take a break from your troubles, make some new friends at the bar and kick back to the soothing sounds of the kettledrum. It doesn't get much better than this.

Watch below as Paul Alexander Nolan poses for the November issue of Vanity Fair- on newsstands today!

