VIDEO: Broadway's Next on Stage College Top 15 Announced - Watch Now!

Who will move on to the top 15? Tune in to find out!

May. 14, 2021  

Broadway's Next on Stage Season 3 returns tonight with the announcement of our College Top 15 in season 3 of our online musical theatre singing competition sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

The International College of Musical Theatre offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals, they bring in the very best talent from both sides of the Atlantic who know what it takes to succeed in order to provide the best training available anywhere in the world! Go to www.theICMT.com today, to start your journey to Broadway, the West End, and to wherever your musical theatre dreams may take you!

Check back in tonight, May 14 (8pm ET) to find out who makes the College Top 15!

While we await the big night, study up on the contestants with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

