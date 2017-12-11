VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Talks Taking Over Lead in HELLO, DOLLY! on LIVE

Bernadette Peters stopped by today's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN to discuss taking over the lead role in Broadway's Hello, Dolly! from Tony winner Bette Midler. "We didn't talk about the role," shares Peters on her relationship with Midler. "We just know that you're very tired when you do it!" The three-time Tony winner will take over as Dolly Levi beginning Saturday evening, January 20, 2018, prior to a Thursday, February 22 opening night. Watch the appearance below!

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards®, a Golden Globe, three Grammy® nominations, three Emmy® nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recent stage credits include City Center's Encores! production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis, and on Broadway, A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters has recorded six solo albums; including the Grammy®-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette PetersLoves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous Grammy Award®-winning Broadway Cast recordings.

