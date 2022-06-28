VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Talks FUNNY GIRL Audiences & Her Engagement on LATE NIGHT

Beanie Feldstein sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night to discuss starring in Funny Girl on Broadway and her recent engagement.

"It's a dream. Finally, now we're getting to interact with people more at the stage door and we just have like mothers bringing their daughters, daughters bringing their mothers, aunts, it's such a warm room that we get to enter into every night," Feldstein shared.

Feldstein also touched on the importance of telling Fanny Brice's story, how she relates to the character, and how many times her mother has come to see the show, revealing that they can see audiences from the stage.

"At first I was really scared and I didn't take it in for all of previews and opening. But now we've been doing it for a few months and Fanny [Brice] was so known for her relationship to the audience so when i'm in the numbers in the show when she is performing, I can really, like, let myself go," she stated.

Feldstein also told the story of her recent engagement to Bonnie Chance Roberts, who she met while working on the film How to Build a Girl, where Roberts was a producer.

Beanie Feldstein is joined by Ramin Karimloo, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes, and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and Julie Benko as Fanny Brice Standby.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

