Beanie Feldstein Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein has announced her engagement to her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts via Instagram.

Beanie and Bonnie met while working on the film How to Build a Girl, where Roberts was a producer.

Beanie made her Broadway debut in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! opposite Bette Midler. She was recently seen on-screen in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Other film credits include Booksmart (2019), Lady Bird (2017) and The Female Brain (2017). She stars on television as Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment (2020). She is currently leading the 2022 Broadway revival of Funny Girl.