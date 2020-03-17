VIDEO: A Very Broadway St. Patrick's Day Playlist!

March 17th is here! While most of the world will not be raising a pint in celebration of St. Patrick's Day this year, it also seems a crime to let the day go by without a tip of the hat to the Irish- Broadway style.

Below, we've gathered some of our very favorite Broadway tunes sung by Irish characters, about Ireland, celebrating Ireland, sounding a bit Irish, spreading some luck, or all of the above!

Finian's Rainbow: "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?"

A Man of No Importance: "On the Streets of Dublin"

James Joyce's The Dead: "Parnell's Plight" Once: "Gold" Sing Street: "Up" Legally Blonde: "Ireland" Juno: "I Wish It So" Come From Away: "Screech Out" Meet Me in St. Louis: "A Touch of the Irish" My Fair Lady: "With a Little Bit of Luck" Guys and Dolls: "Luck Be a Lady" Seussical: "Tell Yourself How Lucky You Are" An American in Paris: "I've Got Beginner's Luck"





