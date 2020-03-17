VIDEO: A Very Broadway St. Patrick's Day Playlist!
March 17th is here! While most of the world will not be raising a pint in celebration of St. Patrick's Day this year, it also seems a crime to let the day go by without a tip of the hat to the Irish- Broadway style.
Below, we've gathered some of our very favorite Broadway tunes sung by Irish characters, about Ireland, celebrating Ireland, sounding a bit Irish, spreading some luck, or all of the above!
Finian's Rainbow: "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?"
A Man of No Importance: "On the Streets of Dublin"
James Joyce's The Dead: "Parnell's Plight"
Sing Street: "Up"
Legally Blonde: "Ireland"
Juno: "I Wish It So"
Come From Away: "Screech Out"
Meet Me in St. Louis: "A Touch of the Irish"
My Fair Lady: "With a Little Bit of Luck"
Guys and Dolls: "Luck Be a Lady"
Seussical: "Tell Yourself How Lucky You Are"
An American in Paris: "I've Got Beginner's Luck"
