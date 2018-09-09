Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Sep. 9
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, September 9, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
9/10/2018 Stage Manager in MUSICAL THEATRE WEST 2018-19 SEASON at Musical Theatre West
9/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SWEENEY TODD at South Coast Repertory
9/10/2018 - 9/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE SNOWY DAY & OTHER STORIES at Dallas Children's Theatre
9/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Hanover Theatre
9/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in BROADWAY CENTER STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at The Kennedy Center
9/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in BROADWAY CENTER STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at The Kennedy Center
9/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AMERICAN SON at Booth Theatre
9/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE HELLO GIRLS at Prospect Theater Company
9/10/2018 Stage Manager in THE HELLO GIRLS at Prospect Theater Company
9/11/2018 OPEN in ANNA IN THE TROPICS at The Gallery Players
9/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BROADWAY CENTER STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at The Kennedy Center
9/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BROADWAY CENTER STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at The Kennedy Center
9/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MEAN GIRLS at August Wilson Theatre
9/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MEAN GIRLS at August Wilson Theatre
9/11/2018 Submission in MAMMA MIA at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
9/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MAMMA MIA at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
9/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MAMMA MIA at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
9/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MAMMA MIA at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
9/11/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MAMMA MIA at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
9/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE GREAT GATSBY at Bay Street Theater
9/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in IF PRETTY HURTS UGLY MUST BE A MUHFUCKA at Playwrights Horizons
9/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ON YOUR FEET at National Tour
9/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ON YOUR FEET at National Tour
9/12/2018 Submission in LAST OF THE BOYS at Seattle Repertory Theatre
9/12/2018 Submission in THE WIZARD OF OZ at Compass Rose Theater
9/12/2018 Submission in HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WANDA JUNE at The Wheelhouse Theater Company
9/12/2018 OPEN Male Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD **Revised** at Walt Disney World Company
9/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ON YOUR FEET at National Tour
9/13/2018 Submission in HER PORTMANTEAU at American Conservatory Theater
9/13/2018 Submission in RICHARD III at Shakespeare Theatre Company
