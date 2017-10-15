Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 15
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, October 15, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
10/16/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SEX WITH STRANGERS at Montgomery Theater
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Equity Principal Audition in UTAH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2018 SEASON at Utah Shakespeare Festival
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in FINDING NEVERLAND at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in FINDING NEVERLAND at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Equity Principal Audition in 2017 HOLIDAY SHOW & 2018 SPRING SEASON at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Equity Principal Audition in KISS at Shotgun Players
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 - 10/17/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Equity Principal Audition in ENTOMOLOGIST LOVE STORY at San Francisco Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Equity Principal Audition in ENTOMOLOGIST LOVE STORY at San Francisco Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Equity Principal Audition in A NIGHT WITH JANICE JOPLIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in A NIGHT WITH JANICE JOPLIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in A NIGHT WITH JANICE JOPLIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Submission in KISS at Yale Repertory Theatre / Drama Productions Inc.
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Submission in MARIE AND ROSETTA at Various Producers
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Submission in FAMILIAR at Various Producers
Click Here for More Information
10/16/2017 Submission in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY **Updated** at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Click Here for More Information
10/17/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SHEAR MADNESS at Cranberry Productions, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
10/17/2017 OPEN in A TENNESSEE WALK at Garden Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/17/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in KING KONG at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
10/17/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in KING KONG at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
10/17/2017 OPEN --- Role of Kristine Linde in A DOLL'S HOUSE at Arden Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
10/17/2017 Submission in EL COQUÍ ESPECTACULAR AND THE BOTTLE OF DOOM at Two River Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
10/17/2017 Submission in THE CALL at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/17/2017 Equity Principal Audition in AVENUE Q at Nebraska Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/17/2017 Equity Principal Audition in AVENUE Q at Nebraska Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/18/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
10/18/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
10/18/2017 - 11/8/2017 Equity Principal Audition in OAK PARK FESTIVAL THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/18/2017 Equity Principal Audition in PORTHOUSE THEATRE 2018 SEASON **Updated** at Porthouse Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/18/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in OKLAHOMA! at Oregon Shakespeare Festival
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author Audition Roundup