Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jan. 21

1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in CAMELOT at Shakespeare Theatre Company
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in CAMELOT at Shakespeare Theatre Company
1/22/2018 - 1/23/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HARMONY PARK at Detroit Repertory Theatre
1/22/2018 OPEN Female Actors in WALT DISNEY WORLD NEW OFFERING at Walt Disney World Company
1/22/2018 Stage Manager in OLD CREAMERY THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Old Creamery Theatre
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Majestic Theatre
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Majestic Theatre
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in SOUTH PACIFIC at Cape Playhouse
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in SOUTH PACIFIC at Cape Playhouse
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in SOUTH PACIFIC at Cape Playhouse
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in SOUTH PACIFIC at Cape Playhouse
1/22/2018 - 1/23/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2018 SEASON at Ogunquit Playhouse
1/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LEGALLY BLONDE at Aurora Civic Center Authority
1/22/2018 Submission in GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER at Guthrie Theater Foundation
1/22/2018 OPEN in BOY SEES FLYING SAUCER at Growing Stage Theatre for Young Audiences Inc.
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MAMMA MIA at Riverside Theatre and Walnut Street Theatre
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MAMMA MIA at Riverside Theatre and Walnut Street Theatre
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MAMMA MIA at Riverside Theatre and Walnut Street Theatre
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MAMMA MIA at Riverside Theatre and Walnut Street Theatre
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in BEETLEJUICE at Developmental Lab
1/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in BEETLEJUICE at Developmental Lab
1/22/2018 OPEN in THE FANTASTICKS at Ivoryton Playhouse Foundation, Inc.
1/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TUACAHN CENTER FOR THE ARTS 2018 SEASON at Tuacahn Center for the Arts
1/22/2018 Submission in TUACAHN CENTER FOR THE ARTS 2018 SEASON at Tuacahn Center for the Arts
1/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in EVITA at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
1/22/2018 Submission in BRIDGE STREET THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Bridge Street Theatre
1/22/2018 - 1/23/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SHREW'D at First Folio Theatre
1/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PYGMALION at Bedlam, Inc.
1/22/2018 Submission in CANDIDE at Clarence Brown Theatre Company
1/23/2018 Submission in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Hamlet Isn't Dead
