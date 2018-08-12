Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Aug. 12
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, August 12, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
8/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in JEKYLL & HYDE at Music Theatre of Connecticut
8/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ALABAMA SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2018-19 SEASON at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
8/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in IN A BOOTH AT CHASEN'S at J&B Theatrical Productions
8/13/2018 Submission in NOW AND THEN at Ronnie Larsen Presents
8/13/2018 Submission in KING HEDLEY II at Two River Theater Company
8/13/2018 - 8/14/2018 OPEN Singers in VOICES OF LIBERTY at Walt Disney World Company
8/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in A CHORUS LINE at New York City Center
8/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in A CHORUS LINE at New York City Center
8/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE DING DONGS at Kickshaw Theatre
8/14/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in IN THE HEIGHTS at North Carolina Theatre
8/14/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in IN THE HEIGHTS at North Carolina Theatre
8/15/2018 Submission in SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at Riverside Theatre Inc.
8/15/2018 Stage Manager in LOCOMOTION at First Stage Milwaukee, Incorporated
8/15/2018 Stage Manager in FRANKENSTEIN at Quintessence Theatre Group
8/15/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in VIRGINIA STAGE COMPANY 2018-19 SEASON **Updated** at Virginia Stage Company
8/15/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN at The Movement Theatre Company
8/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in SWEENEY TODD at Pioneer Theatre Company
8/15/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in SWEENEY TODD at Pioneer Theatre Company
8/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at National Tour
8/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at National Tour
8/16/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Roundabout Theatre Company
8/16/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in JOSEPH.....TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Citadel Theatre Company
8/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at National Tour
8/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at National Tour
8/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE SHAKESPEARE PROJECT OF CHICAGO 2018-19 SEASON at Shakespeare Project
8/18/2018 Submission in 42ND STREET at Fulton Theatre Company
8/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LYSISTRATA at UCCS Theatreworks
8/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NEXT TO NORMAL at Casa Manana, Inc.
8/18/2018 Submission in MATILDA at Northern Stage Company
8/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BLKS at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
