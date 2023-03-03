Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Up on the Marquee: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play will begin previews March 25th at 8pm and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Second Stage Theater is presenting Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play. This all-new production, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, will begin previews March 25th at 8pm and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). See photos of the marquee below!

The Thanksgiving Play will star Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's shocking satire flips the bird on one of America's most prolific myths. The Thanksgiving Play arrives on Broadway in a brutally funny and raw new production directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Great Comet). When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.

The creative team for The Thanksgiving Play includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oui-Suk Yew, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and video/projection design by David Bengali. Casting is by Telsey + Co.

The Thanksgiving Play

The Thanksgiving Play

The Thanksgiving Play

The Thanksgiving Play




Related Stories
D’Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan Will Lead THE THANKS Photo
D’Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan Will Lead THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
Second Stage Theater has just announced the cast for its upcoming production of Larissa FastHorse’s play, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. Find out all the details about who will star in the new play!

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: The Company of FAT HAM Meets the Press!Photos: The Company of FAT HAM Meets the Press!
March 2, 2023

Check out photos of the company of Fat Ham meeting the press!
Photos: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Meets the PressPhotos: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Meets the Press
February 28, 2023

See photos of the company of White Girl in Danger meeting the press!
Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie AwardsPhotos: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie Awards
February 28, 2023

Just last night, the American Theatre Wing presented the 66th Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!
Up on the Marquee: LIFE OF PIUp on the Marquee: LIFE OF PI
February 23, 2023

Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi is getting ready for its premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out new photos of the Broadway marquee!
Up on the Marquee: SHUCKEDUp on the Marquee: SHUCKED
February 23, 2023

Shucked will play Broadway's Nederlander Theatre with preview performances beginning Wednesday, March 8 for a Tuesday, April 4 opening night. We have photos of the new theatre marquee!
share