Up on the Marquee: SWEENEY TODD with Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford
Sweeney Todd begins performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on February 26, 2023.
Sweeney is coming back to Broadway! Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will both return to Broadway this spring in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, directed by Thomas Kail, featuring a full orchestra.
Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).
For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.
Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
