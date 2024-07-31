Up on the Marquee: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Once Upon a Mattress will open Monday, August 12, 2024.
Once Upon A Mattress is now in Broadway previews at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee!
Led by Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, reprising her acclaimed performance as Winnifred the Woebegone, with Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless, two-time Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as The Wizard, Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker as The Jester, Tony Award nominee Will Chase as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus, Ana Gasteyer as Queen Aggravain, and Kara Lindsay as the Winnifred Alternate. Rounding out the cast are Daniel Beeman, Wendi Bergamini, Cicily Daniels, Taylor Marie Daniel, Ben Davis, Sheldon Henry, Oyoyo Joi, Amanda LaMotte, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Olaribigbe, Adam Roberts, Jeffrey Schecter, Darius Wright, and Richard Riaz Yoder.
The beloved musical returns to Broadway in a new adaptation by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Gilmore Girls”), directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama League Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into The Woods). An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
