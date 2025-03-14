Up on the Marquee: JUST IN TIME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The company of the new Broadway musical Just in Time is getting ready to begin performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Previews are set to begin on Friday, March 28, 2025 and Opening Night scheduled for Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Check out photos of the new theatre marquee below and learn more about the new show here.



Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”



Just in Time has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski. Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski