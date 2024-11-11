U.S. Music Stores to Host Official WICKED Movie Soundtrack Listening Parties

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music stores across the country will host official listening parties to celebrate the soundtrack for the new Wicked movie. From November 22-24, fans can head to a local music store to listen to the new soundtrack. The parties will also include exclusive giveaways and prizes.

Major cities include Portland, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Miami, Baltimore, and more. Take a look at the full list of stores in the official post below! Attendees are encouraged to check your local store for exact times and dates.

The new soundtrack will be released in several variants, including a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover. Other versions include a green and pink Target exclusive vinyl, a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, a Target exclusive CD, and a Barnes & Noble exclusive CD.

The Fan Edition CD includes a 34-page book featuring photos, song lyrics, and 9 exclusive photocards. The Fan Edition Vinyl Box Set includes an exclusive album cover, pink/green splatter vinyl, a Shiz beanie, pennant, and patch, and an envelope from Shiz including 2 exclusive trading cards, a postcard, a required reading list, and an exclusive note from Stephen Schwartz. Take a look at the different options HERE.

According to the official listing, the soundtrack will include every song from Act One of the stage, beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity. Rather than also opting to include the underscoring by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, the soundtrack only features the sung numbers. However, it's possible that a deluxe soundtrack could be released sometime down the line. Take a look at the tracklist below!

Tracklist:

1. No One Mourns the Wicked - Ariana Grande ft. Andy Nyman, Courtney Mae-Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D. Clarke & Jenna Boyd

2. Dear Old Shiz - Shiz University Choir ft. Ariana Grande

3. The Wizard And I - Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh

4. What Is This Feeling? - Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

5. Something Bad - Peter Dinklage ft. Cynthia Erivo

6. Dancing Through Life - Jonathan Bailey ft. Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode & Cynthia Erivo

7. Popular - Ariana Grande

8. I’m Not That Girl - Cynthia Erivo

9. One Short Day - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

10. A Sentimental Man - Jeff Goldblum

11. Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo ft. Ariana Grande

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.