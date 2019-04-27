Traffic Alert: Part of Broadway Closed to Cars on April 27

If you were planning on driving in on Broadway to see a show April 27, might have to re-route your directions for the day. In honor of Earth Day, the 30 blocks between Union Square and Times Square will be blocked off to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to The City of New York, Car Free Earth Day is an annual car-free event, which will be held this year on Saturday, April 27th, the Saturday immediately following Earth Day. The Event opens thirty blocks of Broadway from Times Square to Union Square for people to explore on foot during event hours, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Programming is presented at six rest stops: Times Square (42nd Street and Broadway), Garment (38th Street and Broadway), Herald Square (34th Street and Broadway), City Zone (26th Street and Broadway), Flatiron (23rd Street and Broadway), and Union Square (17th Street and Broadway).

The environmental programming is offered by City agencies and nonprofit organizations along the route to promote activism and education surrounding climate change, sustainability and other relevant topics.

Areas in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island Boroughs will also be blocked off.

For more information click here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You