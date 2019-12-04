Breaking: Mark Addy, Tracie Bennett, Dan Stevens And More Announced For Martin McDonagh's HANGMEN on Broadway

Casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of the critically acclaimed Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Academy Award winner, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen.

Among the star-studded cast are Olivier Award nominee Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones") as Harry, two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow) as Alice, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as Syd, Owen Campbell (Indian Summer) as Clegg, Laurence Olivier Bursary Award Winner Gaby French (Military Wives) as Shirley, Olivier Award nominee John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint (The Ferryman), Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Bill, John Horton (Anything Goes) as Arthur and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Dan Stevens ("Legion" and "Downton Abbey") as Mooney returning to Broadway for the first time following his debut in The Heiress. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen begins performances on Friday, February 28, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) for a strictly limited twenty-week engagement through Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen marks McDonagh's seventh play to be produced on Broadway and his return to the stage following his BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning and Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Mark Addy, Ewen Bremner, Gaby French and John Hodgkinson are appearing with the support of the Actors' Equity Association.

Olivier Award nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018 where it played a sold-out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.

ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Olivier Award winner Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Olivier Award winner Ian Dickinson.





