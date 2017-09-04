Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 9/3-9/4/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, September 4, 2017 - Monday, September 4, 2017. Catch up below!
Broadway Vet and Acclaimed Actress Novella Nelson Dies at 77
Ben Platt's Standby to Play Scheduled Weekly Performances in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
VIDEO: Goodbye My Gypsy Lovers! Kiss GREAT COMET One Last Time in 360
Photo Flash: First Look At Tom Hiddleston In Kenneth Branagh's HAMLET
HAMILTON's Jordan Fisher Set for New Season of DANCING WITH THE STARS?
GREAT COMET Announces Sale of Final Rush Tickets
NYC Broadway Week Is Underway with 2-for-1 Tickets to Over 20 Shows
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017
NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Broadway Week is now underway, offering visitors and New Yorkers the opportunity to attend a Broadway show at a discount now through September 17, 2017. (more...)