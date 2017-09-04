NYC Broadway Week Is Underway with 2-for-1 Tickets to Over 20 Shows

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Broadway Week is now underway, offering visitors and New Yorkers the opportunity to attend a Broadway show at a discount now through September 17, 2017.

The popular biannual program now in its seventh year offers two-for-one tickets to over 20 top Broadway shows. To purchase tickets and for additional details, visit nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

Shows participating in NYC Broadway Week are:*

· 1984

· A Bronx Tale

· A Doll's House, Part 2

· Aladdin

· Anastasia

· Bandstand

· Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

· Cats

· Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

· Chicago

· Groundhog Day

· Hello, Dolly!

· Kinky Boots

· The Lion King**

· Miss Saigon

· The Phantom of the Opera

· The Play That Goes Wrong

· Prince of Broadway

· School of Rock

· The Terms of My Surrender

· Waitress

· War Paint

· Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**Sold out as of September 1, 2017

On Friday, September 15, theater fans are invited to attend a free pre-theater event in Times Square at 6:30pm with Viva Broadway during NYC Broadway Week. Marking the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, the celebration at the Red Steps (Broadway at 46th Street) will include guest appearances from current and past Broadway stars.

NYC Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with American Express, The Broadway League, AARP, Ticketmaster and Telecharge. NYC Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on NYCgo.com, out-of-home media in the five boroughs, print and digital advertising, commercials running in NYC taxicabs and through social media posts on @nycgo and with hashtag #NYCBroadwayWeek.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold 1,033,144 tickets, generating $69.9 million in revenue for Broadway.

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

