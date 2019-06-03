Tonys Talk: Robin de Jesus Looks Back on THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Robin de Jesús made his Broadway debut over a decade ago, when he starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda's first big musical, In the Heights. Since then he has earned three Tony nominations- one of which is for his incredible performance in last summer's The Boys in the Band.

I couldn't help but get out of my head about high high the stakes were with the men who were around me, and with the opportunity that had been given to me, and with the role that was in front of me. - Robin de Jesús

Robin recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about looking back on the show, what he loved about the role, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





