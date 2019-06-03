2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Tonys Talk: Robin de Jesus Looks Back on THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Jun. 3, 2019  

Robin de Jesús made his Broadway debut over a decade ago, when he starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda's first big musical, In the Heights. Since then he has earned three Tony nominations- one of which is for his incredible performance in last summer's The Boys in the Band.

I couldn't help but get out of my head about high high the stakes were with the men who were around me, and with the opportunity that had been given to me, and with the role that was in front of me. - Robin de Jesús

Robin recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about looking back on the show, what he loved about the role, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!

Tonys Talk: Robin de Jesus Looks Back on THE BOYS IN THE BAND
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


0 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: EVA NOBLEZADA or STEPHANIE J. BLOCK for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...

From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • Tonys Talk: Robin de Jesus Looks Back on THE BOYS IN THE BAND
  • Tonys Talk: Ephraim Sykes Ain't Too Proud to Beg for a Tony Award!
  • Tonys Talk: Gideon Glick Talks Channeling His Inner-Child in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
  • Tonys Talk: Bertie Carvel Opens Up About Making A Splash in INK!
  • Tonys Talk: The Stars of TOOTSIE Reveal Backstage Secrets, Onstage Mishaps & More!
  • Tonys Talk: Brooks Ashmanskas Opens Up About All Things THE PROM, His Nomination & More!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup