Tony Winner Santino Fontana And Wife Jessica Fontana Welcome First Child

2019 Tony Winner Santino Fontana and his wife Jessica Fontana have just welcomed a new baby to the family!

The Tootsie Twitter account tweeted the announcement this evening. A date for Fontana's return to his Tony Award-winning role in the musical is forthcoming.

Welcome to the world, BABY FONTANA!!!! @SantinoFontana will be taking some time off to be with the newest member of his family. Stay tuned for news on his return date to #TootsieMusical! - Tootsie the Musical (@TootsieMusical) September 24, 2019

On stage, Santino recently starred in God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater and 1776, as part of the New York City Center's Encores! series, for which he received rave reviews. Santino's portrayal of Moss Hart in Lincoln Center's production of Act One, which was filmed for PBS, also received critical praise. In 2013, Santino received a Tony Award nomination for his leading role as Prince Charming in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, and in 2012, he won Obie and Lucille Lortel awards for his acclaimed performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet.

Jessica Fontana has starred on Broadway in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Baby It's You, and Pipe Dream in New York City Center's 'Encores' series. Off-Broadway she starred in Once Upon A Mattress with the Transport Group and was featured in 59E59's One Act Festival, and the York Theatre's production of Milk and Honey by Jerry Herman.





