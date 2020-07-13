Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart Joins Nik Walker on LITTLE JUSTICE: THE PODCAST
Little Justice: The Podcast has welcomes special guest Tony Award- winner James Monroe Iglehart for the podcast's 10th episode, The "Most Faithful Comicbook Adaptation" Movie.
The podcast is available today exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/little-justice-the-podcast/
Little Justice is a movie podcast like no other, where this Broadway vet and LA industry hustler dissect the secret sauce behind their favorite flicks, all while verbally abusing each other into oblivion.
Iglehart's appearance on Walker's show comes as a continuation of the playful on and off again rivalry between the two actors; this past summer the pair entertained the Broadway community and beyond with their prank wars on social media, with James pushing his #attacknikwalker campaign, and Nik coming back with #nomorejobsforjames, centered on the fact that between Hamilton, Hercules and Freestyle Love Supreme, James was working three major theater pieces simultaneously, at the time.
Learn more at https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/little-justice-the-podcast/.
James Monroe Iglehart is in the current Broadway cast of Hamilton (Lafayette/Jefferson), and won a Tony award for his show stopping role as Genie in Disney's Aladdin. His other Broadway credits include Memphis (Bobby), 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Mitch). You can also see James on TV: Netflix series "Maniac" (recurring), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (recurring), "Gotham", "Elementary", 3 seasons of the animated series "Tangled" as Lance Strongbow. James has written three different comic book stories for Marvel Comics, and has had the privilege to have sold out concert runs at 54Below, Carnegie Hall & concerts around the country. When he's not on stage he's usually watching Pro Wrestling or Disney + while just chilling out with his wife of 18 years Dawn, and their two cats. Zoe and Hissy.e and Hissy.
