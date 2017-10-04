Tony Nominee Brandon Victor Dixon Upped to Series Regular on Hit Starz Drama

Deadline reports that Brandon Victor Dixon, who guest starred in a recurring role in the fourth season of Starz's hit drama series POWER, will appear as a series regular in Season 5. The two-time Tony nominee portrays Terry Silver, the attorney for the St. Patricks, played by Omari Hardwick and Naturi Naughton.



Dixon was most recently seen on Broadway in HAMILTON in the role of Aaron Burr. His other Broadway credits include SHUFFLE ALONG, OR THE MAKING OF THE MUSICAL SENSATION OF 1921 AND ALL THAT FOLLOWED, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL and THE COLOR PURPLE. The actor will soon be seen on NBCUniversal International Studios' upcoming series GONE.

The actor made headlines last year after delivering a heartfelt scripted curtain call speech to Mike Pence when the vice president-elect attended the Broadway musical HAMILTON with his family.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

