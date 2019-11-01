Tony Nominee Ann Crumb Passes Away from Ovarian Cancer

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actress and 1993 Tony Award nominee Ann Crumb has passed away following a long struggle with ovarian cancer.

The daughter of composer George Crumb and sister of composer David Crumb, Ann made her Broadway debut in 1987 as a member of the original cast of Les Misérables. Additional Broadway credits include Chess, Anna Karenina, for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1993, and Aspects of Love, as Rose Vibert, a role she originated in the West End.

Crumb toured in the title role of Evita and appeared in numerous regional theatre productions staged by the Guthrie, Coconut Grove Playhouse, and Tennessee Repertory Theatre, among others. Her television credits include the daytime soaps As the World Turns, The Guiding Light, and Another World, and the primetime dramas Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Crumb's recordings include A Broadway Diva Swings, a concert version of Nine with Jonathan Pryce and Elaine Paige, and Unto the Hills, in collaboration with her father. Her upcoming jazz CD is entitled Goodbye Mr. Jones.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi





