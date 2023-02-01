Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility of 20 Broadway Shows

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be presented live from United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of twenty Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season, including Into The Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, A Beautiful Noise, Ain't No Mo', 1776, and more.

This was the first time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live from United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The productions discussed today were: Into the Woods; The Kite Runner; Leopoldstadt; Cost of Living; 1776; Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman; August Wilson's The Piano Lesson; Suzan Lori-Parks' Topdog/Underdog; Walking with Ghosts; Almost Famous; Kimberly Akimbo; Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool; & Juliet; A Christmas Carol; KPOP; Ain't No Mo'; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Ohio State Murders; Some Like it Hot; and The Collaboration.

The committee made the following determinations:

Gavin Creel, Joshua Henry and Phillipa Soo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Into the Woods.

Amir Arison will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in The Kite Runner.

Crystal Lucas-Perry will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in 1776.

Sharon D Clarke will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play category for her performance in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

Casey Likes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Almost Famous.

Victoria Clark will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo.

A Christmas Carol will be considered eligible in the Best Play category. Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons and Michael Arden will be considered eligible as authors for the adaptation.

Jefferson Mays will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in A Christmas Carol.

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on A Christmas Carol.

Lorna Courtney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in & Juliet.

Soutra Gilmour and Andrzej Goulding will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on & Juliet.

Luna will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in KPOP.

Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on KPOP.

Will Swenson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

Ohio State Murders will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Adrienne Kennedy will be considered eligible as author.

Beowulf Boritt and Jeff Sugg will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Ohio State Murders.

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Some Like it Hot.

Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in The Collaboration.

Ben Stanton and Duncan McLean will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on The Collaboration.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

share