Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for 2022-2023 Season

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be presented live from United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Apr. 11, 2023  

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of seven Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season. This was the second time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live from United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:45 AM ET on the Tony Awards official YouTube page. A complete list of the 2023 nominations will be available at www.TonyAwards.com immediately following the announcement.

The productions discussed today were: Between Riverside and Crazy; Pictures From Home; A Doll's House; Parade; Bob Fosse's Dancin'; Bad Cinderella; and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The committee made the following determinations:

Stephen McKinley Henderson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Between Riverside and Crazy.

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Pictures From Home.

Dane Laffrey and Sven Ortel will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Parade.

Robert Brill and Finn Ross will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Bob Fosse's Dancin'.

Linedy Genao will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Bad Cinderella.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.



