Today's Matinee Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! Has Been Cancelled
Amid ongoing health concerns regarding COVID-19 in the theater community, it has been announced that today's Matinee Performance of Moulin Rouge! has been cancelled.
Flyers at the theater stated:
All tickets for this performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase.
If you purchased via Ticketmaster.com or Ticketmaster via Phone: your refund is being processed, and yur credit card will be refunded automatically within 7-10 business days. For any issues please contact Ticketmaster at 1-800-653-8000 and have your Ticketmaster Account Number/Confirmation Number handy. you need NOT retain your original tickets.
If you purchased at the Box Office with a credit card: your refund is being processed, and your credit card will be refunded automatically within 7-10 business days.
If you purchased at the Box Office with cash: please return your original tickets to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Box Office during normal business hours. You will be able to exchange your tickets for an alternate date of your choice, subject to availability, or you can receive a full refund.
If you purchased tickets as part of a Group: please contact your Group Sales Agent for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. Please retain your original tickets until you speak with the Group Sales Agent.
If you purchased at the TKTS booth, return there during normal business hours as soon as possible with your tickets and credit card in hand to receive a full refund. Contact a patron services representative outside when the booth is open, and they will guide you to the correct ticket window.
If you purchased tickets through any other licensed sales channel (including, but not limited to, Ticketmaster Retail Outlets, Continental Guest Services, Broadway Inbound, TDF, etc.): please return to the original point of purchase for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. If you have your tickets in hand, please retain them for a refund or exchange.
Head to www.jujamcyn.com/help for updated information or to reach out with any questions.
We're sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to having you return soon.
