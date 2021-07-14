Tina Satter's IS THIS A ROOM and Lucas Hnath's DANA H. Will Play in Repertory on Broadway This Fall

This fall, the Vineyard Theatre production of IS THIS A ROOM, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, and The Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group and Vineyard Theatre production of DANA H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters, will come to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY), playing on a rotating schedule. The two plays were presented in succession as part of Vineyard Theatre's 2019-2020 season. IS THIS A ROOM & DANA H. will be produced on Broadway by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow and Matt Ross.

Previews for IS THIS A ROOM begin September 24, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 11, 2021. Previews for DANA H. begin October 1, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 17, 2021. The two productions will play alternating performances for a 17-week engagement through January 16, 2022.

DANA H., which was interrupted by the shutdown, had previously been scheduled for a return engagement at Vineyard Theatre this fall. Vineyard members and ticket-buyers will have priority access to tickets for the play when it returns on Broadway. Details will be announced at a later date.

IS THIS A ROOM is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

Emily Davis will make her Broadway debut, reprising her award-winning role of Reality Winner, in a performance that Time Out New York described as one "of heart-wrenching rawness and lucidity."

Additional casting and the full design team for IS THIS A ROOM will be announced shortly.

DANA H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.

Deirdre O'Connell will return to Broadway in DANA H., reprising her Obie Award-winning performance that was hailed as "astounding" (The Wrap), "astonishing" (Time Out New York) and "truly mesmerizing" (The Daily Beast).

DANA H. is by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House, Part 2; The Christians), adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters (In the Next Room, or the vibrator play). The full design team for DANA H. will be announced shortly.

Ticket on sale dates and additional details will be announced at a later date. Memberships to Vineyard Theatre are currently on sale vineyardtheatre.org and include first access and best prices to IS THIS A ROOM and DANA H..