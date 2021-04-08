This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - Administrative Jobs, Education Positions, Temp Jobs & More 4/8/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/8/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications Director

Job Title: Communications Director Classification: Full Time Reports to: President & CEO Supervises: Communications Associate, Consultants Salary: $70-80k dependent upon experience; 100% employer paid health insurance Location: Flexible; if remote, travel to NYC will be required from time to time and covered by a travel allowance. If NYC-based, we would expect hybrid office-home working. Summary: New Music USA is seeking an exceptional Communications Director who will join ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Instructor of Theatre Non-Tenure-Track

Full-time Instructor of Theatre, Non-Tenure-Track COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON is accepting applications for nine-month, renewable, non-tenure track appointment in the Department of Theatre and Dance, contract beginning August 16, 2021. The Department of Theatre and Dance is NAST accredited, offering BA and MAT degrees in Theatre and a BA in Dance. Seeking a theatre generalist to teach introductory classes to majors and non-majors. Secondary areas of expertise are open, but may include Stage Mana... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Professor of Theatre-Lighting Design

Assistant Professor of Theatre - Lighting Design COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON is accepting applications for a full-time, tenure-track appointment in the Department of Theatre and Dance, beginning August 16, 2021. The Department of Theatre and Dance is NAST accredited, offering BA and MAT degrees in Theatre and a BA in Dance. Seeking a candidate to teach electrics, CAD, design fundamentals, and advanced lighting design. Secondary areas are open, but may include Production/Stage Management, Video D... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist - Spanish Bilingual

SPANISH BILINGUAL TEACHING ARTIST George Street Playhouse, a non-profit regional theatre company in New Brunswick, NJ, seeks New Jersey-based Spanish Bilingual Teaching Artists for virtual and in-person School Residency and GSP Academy Programs. Ideal candidates will have a demonstrated commitment to diversity and culturally responsive teaching along with practical knowledge of one or all of the following theatre arts disciplines: acting, improvisation, devised theatre, playwriting, movement, v... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Pie For Two - EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS

Robert Finch, Ella Cumber, and Noah Cantler, co-artistic dirs.; Marina West, exec. dir.; Bethany Miller, general mgr.; Chase Bothwell, artistic prod.; Hannah Smith, author; Vanessa Stewart, dir.; Bella Bothwell Casting/Bella Bothwell, CSA, Vanessa Stewart, Casting. Seeking Equity Video submissions for a virtual world premiere prodution of "Pie For Two." Rehearsals begin May. 10, 2021; runs May. 17-May. 24 with a possible extension through May. 29. CONTRACT: ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Education and Community Engagement

Job Title: Vice President of Education and Community Engagement Job Classification: Exempt & Full-Time (This position will work remotely until our administrative office reopens, at which time in-person work will resume.) Reports To: President and CEO Job Overview The Vice President of Education and Community Engagement will provide vision, strategy, and leadership for education and community engagement programs in alignment with City Center's overall mission. The VP will lead the organ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 Administrative Fellowship

nytw.org/education/2050-admin-fellowships NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP At New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre-makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new writers like Hammaad Chaudry and Nathan Alan Davis alongside powerhouse playwrights like Amy Herzog and Ayad Akhtar. We engage inimitable auteur-directors like Rachel Chavki... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Staff - Immediate Hire - The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton, Florida seeks immediate placement of qualified Box Office Personnel. Individuals with customer service experience in a corporate or cultural setting, and who possess strong computer/ telephone skills are encouraged to apply. Applicants should be comfortable in a fast-paced environment, have a courteous and professional demeanor, and be prepared to work weekends and into the evening. Part-time and full-time applicants will be considered for t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager - Immediate Hire - Wick Theatre, Boca Raton

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton, Florida seeks immediate placement of a qualified House Manager. Individuals with customer service experience in a corporate or cultural setting, and who possess strong interpersonal skills are encouraged to apply. Applicants should be comfortable in a fast-paced environment, have a courteous and professional demeanor, and be prepared to work weekends and into the evening. Experience in the entertainment sector, a plus. This is a salaried pos... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Black Actors

Seeking BIPOC Artists for in-person outdoor production of original Ensemble work, Where Are We Now?: Race, Pride, Class & Inequity. Performances in Middletown, CT, end of June. SEND Photo, Resume and link to 1-2 Minute video by April 9th to info@art-farm.org with "WAWN" in Subject line. Non-Union. (can consider AEA Guest Artist contract) Paid Housing is not provided. Contact us for more info.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-time Executive Director

Application Deadline: April 30, 2021 Anticipated Start Date: July 2021 The Actors' Center of Washington, DC is welcoming applications for a part-time Executive Director. With an annual operating budget of approximately $100,000, the Actors' Center enables actors to pursue their personal goals of excellence and connects DC-area actors to the resources they need for success by offering programming, seminars and networking events designed to develop, hone and showcase their skills. The Ex... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: All Roles for "Little Shop of Horrors"

Stage Right Musical Theatre Company is looking to cast all roles. No casting has been offered or solidified at this time. ALL types are encouraged to audition. Roles available for ALL actors 18+. For more information contact us at StageRightMTC@gmail.com ALL ROLES PAID Rehearsals June 27 - July 15 Performances July 16 - August 1 Performances will be streamed and in-person to limited socially-distanced audiences.... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Summer Internship

THE MTC INTERNSHIP The MTC Internship consists of a summer of learning, teaching, and creating. Throughout the entirety of the internship, your point person will be MTC's Administrative Manager who will schedule you to work in the different areas of a non-profit, professional theatre. The internship is split into three parts: administration & box office, education, and production. The administration & box office piece of your internship will have you work directly with the Administrative Manag... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Booking Agent

The Golden Gays NYC, LLC, a New York-based musical touring company is seeking an experienced Booking Agent to join our team. We are looking for a responsible, motivated, detail-oriented team player that brings a positive energy into the room! Must be organized, a quick problem solver, possess independent leadership skills and be familiar with a wide variety of performing situations and environments. The ideal candidate will be based in the New York tri-state area with two+ years of pr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Artistic Director

The Associate Artistic Director reports to-and works directly with-Artistic Director, John Dias as a key player in all artistic and producorial activities of Two River Theater. The Associate Artistic Director oversees the budgets and staff of the Artistic Department and plays a leading role in season planning, line producing, and all related artistic programming by cultivating artistic and industry relationships; participating in humanities and lifelong learning activities; participating in art... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Hamilton and Frozen Themed 3 Week Summer Intensives

EMIR Productions LLC (New York City) and Imani Community Programming (Barberton, Ohio) have partnered up to open a children's theatre like no other. EMIR Productions Children's Theatre was born to give our Ohio youth an opportunity to learn about themselves, learn about their passions, and have a community of their own. We strive to bring the ambition of NYC and mix it with the family atmosphere of Ohio! We are pleased to announce we are bringing two 3 week Summer Intensives for Ages 6-1... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Tall Male Talent Search 6'3" and over for "GIANT MEN" Zoom Show

Please see the casting notice on the website and submit through there.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company in Chicago, IL seeks a collaborative leader to join a team of talented staff, artists and board members in the role of Artistic Director. Who is Remy Bumppo? Founded in 1996, Remy Bumppo's unique name is a combination of the names of the founders' pets. The founders' vision was to utilize the talents of Chicago's top-notch professional theatre artists in meaningful plays that stimulated the minds of audience members. Today, as a mid-size union theatrical pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Triangle Rainbow Theatre LGBTQ Gay Pride Play Festival Seeking Submissions

Triangle Rainbow Theatre, Artistic Director Anthony Fusco is seeking submissions from Playwrights for it's upcoming LGBTQ Gay Pride Week Play Festival live streaming via zoom. The festival will run the weekend before gay pride, with some plays running during the weekend of pride. All submissions must be between 10-20 minutes only. We will consider longer productions for stand alone plays up to 60 minutes in length. Playwrights will be responsible for inviting audiences to watch their plays, as ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development and Operations

BROADWAY BOUND KIDS Director of Development and Operations Broadway Bound Kids' Mission: Established in 2004, Broadway Bound Kids is a nonprofit providing a transformative and inclusive environment that inspires youth through performing arts education. We provide comprehensive interactive programs for Pre-K through 12th Grade in the performing arts that focus on enhancing technical skills, social emotional learning, confidence, connection, mindfulness, and creativity. Social justice is cen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Education Assistant

Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for a Community Engagement and Education Coordinator. Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work, on and offstage, and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Candidates from underrepresented groups and those who share these values and have demonstrable experience advocating for anti-racism, equity, diversity and inclusion are strongly enc... (more)

Classes / Instruction: mainstages seeks Summer Camp Theater Teaching Artists and Masters of Fun!

Coming back together safely for a fun, creative summer! mainstages, an educational children's theater company, is looking to place theater specialists and directors at summer camps nationwide. This year, in addition to running daily activity periods and directing theater productions, specialists and directors will asked to and be supported in facilitating general camp entertainment, including hosting game show, putting together a murder mystery, emceeing events, DJing parties, and more! This ye... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

JOB TITLE: Development Director SALARY: $40,000-45,000 (based on experience) TYPE: Full time, Salaried, Exempt BENEFITS: Health Insurance (100% employer funded), Generous PTO REPORTS TO: Producing Artistic Director MANAGES: Seasonal Development / Operations Assistant IDEAL START DATE: May 3, 2021 JOB SUMMARY: The Development Director is responsible for executing the organization's development plan, acquiring major gifts, cultivating donors, grant writing, and overseeing special fundra... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING SUBMISSIONS FOR BLOOM: A COLLECTION OF NEW QUEER VOICES

Stay True, an LGBTQ+ Theatre Company a small theatre company based in New York City seeks submissions for our first annual Bloom: A Collection Of New Queer Voices, In memory of Timothy Conigrave. The workshop will take place virtually over two weeks from May 31 - June 13, 2021. About the Process Playwrights will be paired with a director prior to the start of the workshop and will be asked to specify which type of presentational form would most aid them in moving to the next stage of develo... (more)