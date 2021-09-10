This Week's New Theatre Job Listings on BWW - 9/9/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/9/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: Actors/Costumed Performers/Puppeteers for Friendly and Scary Hayride Shows

Looking for performers for our two shows, the Monster Hunt and/or Monster Petting Zoo. We need actors, costumed performer, and puppeteers. If you are interested in working both the day and night shows (kids and adults shows respectively), then all the better! Positions range from background puppeteering all the way up to front-and center scripted lead actors! Hours: Zoo: September 25th (hours TBD), plus Every Sat/Sun in October 11am-5pm Hunt: September 25th (hours TBD), plus every Fri/Sat ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Front Team Team Member

We appreciate your interest in employment with Rise Nation! Rise Nation has redefined fitness with its effective, efficient, and safe workouts. The Front Desk team members are a vital part of the Rise Nation team being the first line of contact at all Our Studios around the globe. We are looking for hard-working, reliable, team-oriented and passionate candidates with outgoing interpersonal skills, a love for health, an excitement for what we do in the Rise Nation community. The ideal candida... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Master Electrician

Master Electrician Job Description Organization: American Stage is an Equal Opportunity Employer. American Stage does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit, and business need. Founded in 1977, American Stage is Tampa Bay's longest-run... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Manager

Costume Shop Manager Job Description Organization: American Stage is an Equal Opportunity Employer. American Stage does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit, and business need. Founded in 1977, American Stage is Tampa Bay's longest-r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Finance Manager Reporting to the Assistant Director of Finance, the Finance Manager serves as a key member of Steppenwolf's Finance Department. The Finance Manager supports the business by maintaining the backbone of Steppenwolf's accounting and reporting systems. The Finance Manager is responsible for conducting efficient month-end closes, including providing reports and analysis for Steppenwolf's diverse constituents. The Finance Manager is a key force in maintaining processes and conduct... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

The General Manager reports to and works directly with the Managing Director to oversee and support the general operations of the Theater. The General Manager's responsibilities include acting as a collaborator on the producing team, negotiating and preparing contracts for all production personnel, production budgeting, acting as a liaison for all artist unions and the League of Resident Theaters (LORT). The General Manager is a member of Two River Theater's senior management team... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Coordinator

Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP"), one of Central Florida's oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the seventh iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the Univ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR

HERE ARTS CENTER BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR From our home in Lower Manhattan, HERE builds an inclusive community that nurtures artists of all backgrounds as they disrupt conventional expectations to create innovative performances in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media, and visual art. By providing these genre-blending artists with an adaptive, flexible home for developing and producing their work, we share a range of perspectives reflective of the complexity of our city. HERE welcomes curiou... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Personal Trainer for Dance Fitness Method

Description At Body Conceptions by Mahri our mission is to support women on their fitness journey through every stage of life, including the delicate times of fertility, pregnancy, postnatal recovery, and menopause. We specialize in both in-home private training throughout NYC, the Hamptons and Denver, as well as virtual private training with clients all over the country via Zoom. Our method is based in principles of dance, pilates, and barre, creating a full body workout that involves bodyweig... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Call for Virtual Production of We Are The Tigers

Russo Richardson Productions is seeking non-union performers for its virtual production of We Are The Tigers running November 19th/20th, 2021. All rehearsals will take place remotely, and performances will be pre-recorded and streamed. This production is compensated via profit share. Please note - pronouns listed in the breakdowns apply to the characters, not the performers who play them. We strongly encourage performers to apply for whatever role they most identify with. RILEY (she/her,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting for Quantum Debt

We are casting for Quantum Debt, a look at student debt through the lens of quantum physics. Lisa, a first-generation college student struggles with increasing college debt as she returns home to help the family, leading her to question her ability to 'make it'. We are casting for Rick, her boyfriend who also has student debt; Steve, a conservative college student, Jan, Lisa's Mother, owner of a flower shop and co-signer on her loans and Joe, Lisa's Dad, a farm equipment salesman. Please ap... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: UNION MOTHER - studio cast album recording - nationwide remote

StageScores (Dallas, Texas) is accepting resumes and audio audition clips for the upcoming studio cast album recording of UNION MOTHER, a new stage musical by Kirby Gosnell about the early years (1865-1911) of the American labor union movement. The recording process will be done remotely, via state-of-the-art web-based software, so that participating singers with internet browser access can be located anywhere. We are seeking male and female legit/trained singers in all voice ranges. Your requir... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Dramaturg & Literary Manager

Dramaturg & Literary Manager Asolo Repertory Theatre Department: Artistic Reports to: Producing Artistic Director Class: Salary Exempt Range $48K-$56K Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) seeking dynamic Dramaturg & Literary Manager to oversee the theatre's Literary Office; focus on public programming, production dramaturgy, and new play development. Responsibilities include managing all dramaturgical and literary functions for the the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Public Art Coordinator

Public Art Coordinator New York, United States | Full-time The Times Square Alliance seeks a Public Art Coordinator to support all aspects of its high-profile public art program, Times Square Arts. Times Square Arts, the public art program of the Times Square Alliance, invites contemporary artists to experiment and engage with one of the world's most iconic urban places - commissioning, producing, and presenting public art throughout Times Square's plazas, vacant spaces, and digital billb... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

American Stage Theatre Company in St. Petersburg, Florida is seeking a Managing Director with demonstrated executive leadership skills to work under the leadership of the Producing Artistic Director and Board of Trustees to fulfill the company's mission to reinforce the power of live theatre with high quality productions of compelling plays that excite, educate, uplift, inspire and challenge a diverse audience. Founded in 1977, American Stage is Tampa Bay's longest-running, critically acclaim... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: ASSOCIATE PRODUCTION MANAGER

The Associate Production Manager works alongside the Director of Production to manage the day-to-day efforts of the production department. A primary responsibility of this position is to anticipate and meet the technical and production needs of performances and events. The APM serves a key role in supporting the actors and creative teams throughout the season by supervising all aspects of Artist Care and working as a member of the producing team. This position reports to the Director of Product... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marcus Performing Arts Center - Vice President of Finance and Administration

Organization Established in 1969, the Marcus Performing Arts Center (Marcus Center) is the premier performing arts community gathering space in Southeastern Wisconsin. As a Milwaukee County-owned facility (managed and operated by the Marcus Performing Arts Center nonprofit organization), the Marcus Center's mission is to act as an energizing force that connects the community to the world through collaboration, innovation, social engagement, and the transformative power of live performing arts.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Artisan

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPERTIES ARTISAN Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking an adaptable, good-natured, and efficient individual to serve as the Properties Artisan. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Communications Manager

Marketing Manager Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sarasota Florida F/T Salary Range 48K-52K Position Summary: Reporting to the Associate Marketing Director, the Marketing and Communications Manager serves as the marketing lead for assigned productions and inter-departmental needs, consistently looking for ways to grow audiences, build attendance for programs and elevate the profile of Asolo Rep. This role takes the lead on managing Asolo Rep's digital assets including website, analytics and soci... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Warehouse & Rentals Manager

NETworks Presentations is seeking a full-time Warehouse and Rentals Manager to oversee and manage the operations of the NETworks Rentals company and warehouse. This full-time position, based out of Columbia, Maryland, will work with external parties renting physical productions and NETworks staff to manage the storage, shipping and maintenance of current productions. Overview of Responsibilities • Negotiate rentals and manage rental properties, including assisting as technical support for r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing and Communications Coordinator

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Marketing and Communications Coordinator. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: FRIDAY 9/3 SOUL TRAIN HOLIDAY SHOW SEEKING SINGERS THAT CAN DANCE AND ACTORS! BRING THE SOUL!

EMAIL US FOR AN AUDITION TIME SLOT! FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD 12PM- 3PM Seeking: Producers of the 5th Annual Soul Train Inspired 1970's Disco Christmas Musical Revue " A SOulful Christmas" are seeking In Person Auditions of Singers & Dancers that Sing and Act for performances this December 2021 at The ZEIDERS DREAM THEATER in VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. Rehearsals will take place in NYC. SEEKING: African American RON CORNELIUS [DON CORNELIUS TYPE (LEAD, 30 - 50)] Must be charming, full of charisma,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Services Representatives

Reports to: Ticketing Services Supervisors Status: Full Time/Benefits Eligible/Non-Exempt and Part Time/Non-Exempt Positions Available Summary: Reporting to the Ticketing Services Supervisors, the Ticketing Services Representatives are responsible for delivering superior customer service to all guests wishing to purchase or exchange single tickets, subscription tickets, group tickets or gift certificates. Ticketing Services Representatives are considered to be the "front line" to the Pape... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Services Supervisor

Reports to: Ticketing and Audience Services Manager Status: Full Time/Benefits Eligible/Exempt Job Summary This position reports directly to the Ticketing and Audience Services Manager and oversees a team of full time and part time Ticketing Services Representatives. The Ticketing Services Supervisor is responsible for creating a dynamic sales driven ticketing environment in the Box Office and working with Ticketing Services Representatives to ensure all Paper Mill Playhouse patrons receiv... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Staff Ushers

Reports to: House Manager Status: Part-Time Job Summary Paper Mill Playhouse is seeking individuals with excellent communication skills, who are physically able to stand for long periods of time, walk up and down stairs when needed and assist audience members. Successful candidates will assist the House Managers with the daily Front of House Operations with the goal of assuring a positive, comfortable, and safe theater experience for all guests from their arrival until departure. Respon... (more)