This Week's New Theater Job Postings on BWW - 8/26/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/26/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Associates

George Street Playhouse is looking for a select few individuals to serve as part-time (approx. 20-30 hours) Patron Services Associates. Ideal candidates will be passionate about theatre and aspire to be an integral part of the team for our entire season. Associates will be responsible for the following: - Sell and distribute both single tickets and subscriptions using ticketing software - Handle customer service inquiries and resolve issues - Provide insightful kno... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

The Assistant Patron Services Manager reports to the Sales and Patron Services Manager and is responsible for the supervision and management of daily Patron Services operations. Responsibilities include but are not limited to Overseeing sales and exchanges of tickets and subscriptions over the phone and in person. Supervision of part-time staff of Patron Services Associates. The Assistant Manager serves as the first point of contact for Patron Services Associates... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager

George Street Playhouse, seeks an experienced and artist-focused Assistant Production Manager to join our team for our 21/22 season at our new home in residence at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Ideal candidate will have basic knowledge of Production Management. Applicant should have good organizational skills and the ability to coordinate and prioritize multiple projects at once. Applicant must be an enthusiastic "can-do" team player who can think on their feet and demonstrate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

George Street Playhouse, an active LORT theatre 50 minutes from Manhattan, seeks an experienced and artist-focused Company Manager to join our team for our 21/22 season at our new home in residence at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Ideal candidates may have experience as a Company Manager or relevant fields such as hospitality or customer service. Enthusiasm and appreciation for theater and some experience and knowledge of all aspects relating to theatrical produc... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Technician

The Department of Theatre and Dance in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University at Buffalo is seeking an Instructional Support Associate with the in-house title of Theatre and Instruction Technician. This position will support undergraduate and graduate programs, productions, and rentals. The incumbent will contribute to instructional technology support; theatrical lighting and sound mentorship, design and supervision; facilities oversight; and media support for both productions and... (more)

Internships - Creative: Novel Ghostwriting Services

2. Are you a creative writer but never got the chance to showcase your skills? Well, we have an opportunity for you to learn from and groom your skills. Ghost Writers Avenue is now offering an internship opportunity for 8 weeks where we will be educating the talented writers of tomorrow regarding the various writing styles and techniques. Our aim is to expose you to a professional writing agency that will groom your abilities and skills. The internship will last 8 weeks and you will be rotate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Glicker-Milstein Theatre Technical Supervisor

Reporting to the Program Director for Arts Education, the Technical Supervisor is responsible for assisting with the vetting, planning, oversight, tech nical direction, and support of all activities associated with any event utilizing the Glicker-Milstein Theatre (GMT) space, and the GMT support spaces. The Technical Supervisor will provide general support to Student Experience and Engagement and act as a thoughtful steward of College resources. The ideal candidate will be a well-rounded th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Glicker-Milstein Theatre Technical Supervisor

Reporting to the Program Director for Arts Education, the Technical Supervisor is responsible for assisting with the vetting, planning, oversight, tech nical direction, and support of all activities associated with any event utilizing the Glicker-Milstein Theatre (GMT) space, and the GMT support spaces. The Technical Supervisor will provide general support to Student Experience and Engagement and act as a thoughtful steward of College resources. The ideal candidate will be a well-rounded th... (more)

Classes / Instruction: BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE 2021/2022 SEASON - VIDEO AUDITION SUBMISSIONS

SEEKING: Actors for our 2021/22 main stage season. For specific roles, see breakdown below. Baltimore Center Stage is committed to actively dismantling systems of oppression and racism in every aspect of our organization and practice, including casting. To us, EPAs are our chance to meet the broadest spectrum of the theater community and we encourage all people to submit. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to offer the widest range of access, BCS will be holding seasonal EPAs through vid... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

MUSICAL THEATRE WEST Job Title: Box Office Manager Status: Full Time, Exempt Position Type: Full Time, 40+ hours/week Reports To: General Manager Background: Musical Theatre West is an arts leader in one of the most culturally rich and diverse areas in the United States. Our community has launched us into a leading professional, award-winning regional theatre with national recognition. For almost 70 years we have been a champion of introducing broader audiences to Broadway caliber m... (more)

Internships - Creative: THE MTC FALL INTERNSHIP

The MTC Fall and Spring Internships allow individuals to learn what goes on behind the scenes of a professional theatre, take part in the running of two to three MainStage productions, and make new connections they can't make anywhere else. Throughout the entirety of the internship, your point person will be MTC's Administrative Manager who will schedule you to work in the different areas of a non-profit, professional theatre. The internship is split into three parts: administration, box office,... (more)

Classes / Instruction: FROZEN JR AUDITIONS

Disney's Frozen Jr MOVE Productions is holding their 3rd annual Fall Production Auditions - Frozen Jr! Performers between 8-19 years old are welcome to audition. Auditions: Friday, September 10th Each performer will be asked to prepare a monologue from a list of Frozen monologues and a 30 second song of their choice, a cappella. Monologues will be sent with your time slot confirmation email. Auditions will be held at The Bridge Church Auditorium from 5pm - 7pm. All auditions wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Personnel Manager

SUMMARY The Assistant Personnel Manager and Director of Orchestra Personnel of the Kansas City Symphony act in a human resources capacity for orchestra personnel and are liaisons between musicians, the music director, and management. The personnel managers monitor schedules, maintain attendance and payroll records, coordinate auditions, and serve as a resource and counsel for musicians. The Personnel Managers interact with the music director, conductors, senior management, operations, and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant House Manager

ASSISTANT HOUSE MANAGER JOB PURPOSE: To assist the House Manager in being responsible for the presentation and delivery of the public image of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in all Front of House areas. To assist in recruiting, managing, motivating and training all customer service staff (Supervisors, Ushers, and Porters). To act as the Theatre's representative alongside the House Manager and ensure efficient and smooth running of all Front of House operations at all times. The ideal candi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Technical Director

The Public Theater seeks a skilled and enthusiastic Assistant Technical Director to join a tight knit, dynamic team. The Assistant Technical Director will report to the Technical Director and will work closely with other department staff to coordinate the scheduling, budgeting, and construction for multiple shows in 6 theaters. They will work directly with designers, directors, and the rest of the production department to ensure all scenery meets the needs of the design as well as the budget in... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Performer / Workshop Leader

Harmony Tree is the leading performing arts organisation for youth in Asia. We are seeking a drama practitioner/performer (act & sing) from the USA for an online performing/teaching project in mid November (1-4 days, depends on students enrolment). It is an online workshop (45mins-1hr each, multiple classes) for teens with mixed elements (perform a medley songs/short skit & some interaction/introduce basic concepts of theatre/acting with a group of students). You can work from home/in a loc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Database Manager

Database Manager Steppenwolf Theatre Company (STC) seeks a full-time Database Manager to manage all database input, list creation, extractions, reporting, security and ongoing maintenance for STC's CRM, Tessitura. This position will hold primary responsibility for the database structure, custom report generation and compliance for all Tessitura functions that support the daily needs of the company, working closely with the Box Office, Marketing, Development and Finance teams. This position r... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Call for Performer Submissions

Performers, ONCE City Theater Company in Wilmington, DE is accepting cast submissions for the musical "Once." Director Joe Trainor seeks non-union performers ages 18+ of varying age, sex, race, ethnicity, gender, religion, creed, with preferred consideration given to actor-musician-singers who are proficient both vocally and at one or more of the following: guitar, piano, electric bass, percussion, cello, violin, accordion. Paid stipend. In-person rehearsals begin late October for a Dece... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Associate

The Den Theatre is currently seeking Front of House Associates, all levels of experience are encouraged to apply. The position will encompass both House Management and Box Office responsibilities. Qualified candidates will have a high level of interest in theatre, working in a fast-paced arts-driven environment, and experience in customer service. We will provide all training in Box Office Software and House Management Protocol. Tentative start date will be September 20th.(more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hayes Assistant Box Office Treasurer



About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Se... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Manager, BrickBox Theatre

Part of downtown Worcester, MA's growing theatre district and exciting renaissance, the BrickBox is a new performance venue where professional artists are empowered to have their music, dance, films, plays, installations, cabarets, and other performance events presented to audiences eager for a wide range of creative experiences. Our flexible space seats up to 299 warm bodies, and comes fully loaded with state-of-the art equipment. Support spaces include three dressing rooms, a palatial green r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Stage Manager/Assistant Stage Manager

SEEKING SM AND ASM FOR AREA STAGE COMPANY JOB TYPE Part-Time/Full-time SALARY RANGE Commensurate with experience ABOUT OUR COMPANY Area Stage Company is a non-profit, award-winning, professional theatre company in Coral Gables, that for over 32 years has staged provocative, world-class theatre productions. In addition, Area Stage provides students of all backgrounds with top-quality arts education through its Conservatory Program and Inclusion Theatre Project. MISSION STATEMENT... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Audience Services Manager

Assistant Audience Services Manager The Assistant Audience Services Manager is an experienced box office professional who, with the Assistant Audience Services Director, oversees day-to-day operations of the Steppenwolf box office. This position trains and co-manages 6-10 Audience Services Associates (part-time and full-time), manages third-party ticket sales for all Steppenwolf shows and helps maintain a smooth and efficient ticketing experience for all patrons using Tessitura CRM. When liv... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: NYTF Marketing Associate

NYTF Marketing Associate Job National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Now celebrating its 107th season, Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the U.S. and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company. NYTF, which presented the award-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey, to sold-out audiences before it moved to Off-Broadway uptown, is in residence a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Development

SUMMARY The Associate Director of Development reports to the Director of Development and oversees Dallas Theater Center's individual giving membership program The Benefactors (gifts $1,000+) and all fundraising for the annual Centerstage gala. The Associate Director of Development manages the Manager of Individual Giving and Events position, whose responsibilities include securing gifts under $1,000 and planning and executing special events. The position also serves as the staff liaiso... (more)