This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/12/2024

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Coordinator

The Wilma Theater is seeking a passionate and dedicated Community Engagement Coordinator for its production of "The Good Person of Setzuan" directed by Justin Jain. The Position reports to Artistic Director, Morgan Green. This unique role focuses on engaging with the AAPI community and fostering meaningful connections in the greater Philadelphia area, culminating in audience engagement event(s) at the theater. The Community Engagement Coordinator will play a pivotal role in ensuring t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Mean Girls Bus & Truck National Tour - Company Manager

Mean Girls Touring LLC is seeking an immediate replacement Company Manager to join the currently running Bus & Truck Tour of Mean Girls. The Company Manager is responsible for the oversight of the tour, including overseeing the tour management team, the overall day-to-day operations of the tour, financial health and reporting, and personnel management. Theatrical touring experience is required. To apply, visit www.networkstours.com/job/mean-girls-company-manager/... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking a new Executive Producer for The Justice Theater Project

Applications are due via email by January 15, 2024 Executive Producer: Full Time Position Job Title: Executive Producer, The Justice Theater Project, Raleigh, North Carolina Summary: The Justice Theater Project, founded in 2004 as a 501(C)(3) social justice organization in Raleigh, NC, seeks an Executive Producer. The Justice Theater Project produces five to six shows annually and two children’s summer theater camps (one each in Raleigh and Durham). The Justice Theater Project has a lon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Archivist

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is seeking an Archivist to join our Artistic team and to oversee our June M. Guertin Archives, founded in 2019. BSC is a not-for-profit professional theatre company in the Berkshires with a three-fold mission: to produce top notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Barrington Stage is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment. All qualified app... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: 2024/25 SEASON PROFESSIONAL APPRENTICE PROGRAM

Lantern Theater Company is now accepting applications for our 2024/25 Season Professional Apprentice Program, which provides in-depth and hands-on training in all aspects of theater operations and management. The program includes rotations in artistic, administrative, and technical functions, including box office, house management, run crew, stage management, technical production, and theater building maintenance. Ours is not an acting apprentice program, but theater artists with performance ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing/Graphics Assistant - Goodspeed Musicals

Job Title: Marketing/Graphics Assistant Reports to: Director of Marketing Department: Marketing FLSA Classification: Full-Time, Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $18.00-$18.75 per hour with insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and is proud to be an Equal Opport... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Stage Manager for The Heiress

Seeking Stage Manager for THE HEIRESS. Evening Rehearsals begin in February. Some Sundays. Production dates Thursday, Friday, Saturday, April 11, 12, 13 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 14 at 2:00pm. Stipend $250. For more information please contact tmcttheheiress@gmail.com.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer

The Wilma Theater seeks someone with experience in theater contracting and artistic producing to serve as Associate Producer in the Wilma’s Artistic Department. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma’s organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members. Our organizational values a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant / Personal Assistant (Work From Home)

We are looking for a responsible Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. Duties of the Administrative Assistant include providing support to our managers and employees, assisting in daily office needs and managing our company’s general administrative activities. Administrative Assistant responsibilities include, preparing reports and maintaining appropriate filing systems. The ideal candidate should have excellent oral and written communication ski... (more)

Internships - Crew : Glimmerglass Festival Summer Apprenticeships (Various Positions)

The Glimmerglass Festival offers summer Apprenticeships in Artistic Administration, Company Administration, and Production. The Glimmerglass Apprenticeship Program provides a unique combination of practical, work, and educational programs, each designed to further professional growth. Our Apprentices join the program after gaining interest through practical experience or their academic studies. Our Apprenticeship Program is geared toward participants, ages 18 and over, who would like to cont... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Crew

Description The Meadows Campus Production Team is responsible for the production implementation of all concerts, rehearsals, and events which occur at the Aspen Music Festival & School’s main performance venues in Aspen, Colorado. These facilities include our 2,050-seat Benedict Music Tent and the 500-seat Harris Concert Hall. AMFS produces an 8-week festival presenting world class artists in classical music, opera, theatre, and more with multiple events happening every day. Stage Crew works ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Production Manager

Description The Meadows Campus production staff consists of a team that is responsible for the production implementation of all concerts, rehearsals, and events which occur at the Aspen Music Festival & School’s (AMFS) main performance venues in Aspen, Colorado. These facilities include a 2,050-seat Benedict Music Tent and the 500-seat Harris Concert Hall. The Meadows Lighting Supervisor, Orchestra Stage Managers, and Stage Crew work under the supervision of the Production Manager and Assista... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Senior Audio Engineer

Description Senior Audio Engineers are members of the Edgar Stanton Audio Recording Center (ESARC) team, led by the Director of Audio and Media Production. This team records most performances for the eight-week summer season, provides live sound reinforcement for many Aspen Music Festival and School events, and assists with livestreamed concert events. ESARC staff work closely with the other AMFS production teams. Responsibilities Senior Audio Engineers will record a wide variety of perform... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Orchestra Stage Manager

Description The Meadows Campus Production Team is responsible for the production implementation of all concerts, rehearsals and events which occur at the Aspen Music Festival & School’s (AMFS) main performance venues in Aspen, Colorado. These facilities include our 2,050-seat Benedict Music Tent and the 500-seat Harris Concert Hall. AMFS produces an 8-week festival presenting world class artists in classical music, opera, theatre, and more with multiple events happening every day. Orchestra S... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lighting Supervisor

Description The Meadows Campus production staff is the team responsible for the production implementation of all concerts, rehearsals and events which occur at the Aspen Music Festival & School’s (AMFS) main performance venues in Aspen, Colorado. These facilities include a 2,050-seat Benedict Music Tent and the 500-seat Harris Concert Hall. The Lighting Supervisor position is a unique opportunity with the AMFS. This position is perfect for a candidate that is both an experienced theatrical el... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

Description The Scenic Carpenter works under the supervision of the Aspen Opera Theatre & VocalARTS (AOTVA) Production Manager to assist in the building, installation, and running of theatrical scenery. The AOTVA program is under the co-artistic direction of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers at the Aspen Music Festival & School (AMFS). The upcoming season will utilize the AMFS orchestras, the 2,050 seat Benedict Music Tent, and Historic Wheeler Opera House throughout an encompassing 8-week sum... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Properties Coordinator

Description The Properties Coordinator works under the supervision of the Production Manager of the Aspen Opera Theater & VocalARTS (AOTVA) program at the Aspen Music Festival & School (AMFS). The AOTVA program is under the co-artistic direction of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers. The upcoming season will utilize the AMFS orchestras, the 2,050 seat Benedict Music Tent, and Historic Wheeler Opera House throughout an encompassing 8-week summer season. This season’s mainstage productions will b... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

Description The Head Electrician works under the supervision of the AOTVA Production Manager of the Aspen Opera Theater & VocalARTS (AOTVA) program at the Aspen Music Festival & School (AMFS). The AOTVA program is under the co-artistic direction of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers. The upcoming season will utilize the AMFS orchestras, the 2,050 seat Benedict Music Tent, and Historic Wheeler Opera House throughout an encompassing 8-week summer season. This season’s mainstage productions will b... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Head Carpenter

Description The Head Carpenter works under the supervision of the AOTVA Production Manager, building and maintaining scenic elements based on each production’s specific needs. The AOTVA program is under the co-artistic direction of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers. The upcoming season will utilize the AMFS orchestras, the 2,050 seat Benedict Music Tent, and Historic Wheeler Opera House throughout an encompassing 8-week summer season. This season’s mainstage productions will be Humperdinck's H... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Finance Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seasonal Sound and Video Supervisor

TITLE: SOUND & VIDEO SUPERVISOR STATUS: Seasonal (From Feb 5 through August 30, 2024) WORK SCHEDULE: Part-Time, Remote: February 5 - May 3, 2024 Full-Time, Remote: May 6, 2024 - May 10, 2024 Full-Time, On-site: May 13, 2024 - August 30, 2024 HOURS: February 5 - May 3, 2024: 5-10 hrs per week May 6, 2024 - June 2, 2024: (5) Day work week averaging 40 hrs June 3, 2024 - August 30, 2024: (6) Day work week averaging 55 hrs COMPENSATION: $23.00-$25.00; Overtime (time and a ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Spring Production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812*

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Spring 2024 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, collaborative environment. These qualities are especially important as... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Crew Call for Evan McCreary's All Rise at the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center

