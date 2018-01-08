This Week at 54 Below: Matthew Morrison, Kelli O'Hara, Eva Noblezada, Brandon Uranowitz and More

This week at Feinstein's/54 Below...The Drowsy Chaperone In Concert, Matthew Morrison, 54 Sings Jason Mraz, The Skivvies and more!

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE IN CONCERT, JANUARY 8 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

It has been 10 years since The Drowsy Chaperone (Fest '04) concluded its successful Broadway run, and Man in Chair is back to celebrate! Join The Drowsy Chaperone creative team and National Alliance for Musical Theatre for a one-night-only reunion concert. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song after another. Hailed by New York Magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical," The Drowsy Chaperone has music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison with book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.

Select original cast members that will appear in this reunion concert include: Jay Douglas (Elf), Stacia Fernandez (Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse), Linda Griffin (Something Rotten), Eddie Korbich (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder,) Garth Kravits (Upcoming: Gettin' the Band Back Together), Jason Kravits (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Beth Leavel (Bandstand), Kecia Lewis (Upcoming: Children of a Lesser God,) Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), Angela Pupello (ABC's Ten Days in the Valley), Kilty Reidy (Billy Elliot), Jennifer Smith (Anastasia), Joey Sorge (A Bronx Tale), Patrick Wetzel (Resident Director, Aladdin)

Cast is subject to change.

$55-$90 cover charge. $90-$110 VIP seating. $90-$135 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Matthew Morrison, JANUARY 9, 10, 12 & 13 AT 7:00PM

Emmy, Tony and two-time Golden Globe nominated star of stage and screen, Matthew Morrison will return to Feinstein's/54 Below for a very special concert engagement. Morrison will perform classic renditions of standards and numbers from his past productions - including Hairspray, South Pacific, Finding Neverland, Glee, and more.

Morrison spent 2015 entertaining over a half a million audience members portraying "J.M. Barrie" in the Broadway musical Finding Neverland. His professional career spans over 15 years, where he has performed and starred in various leading productions on Broadway, television, film and beyond. Most notably, Morrison was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Light In The Piazza, and starred in the Tony-winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center, as well as originated the role of "Link Larkin" in the Tony-winning musical Hairspray. His rise to international fame stemmed from his role as "Mr. Schuester" in the Fox television musical comedy series Glee, which earned him nominations for both Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

Special guests appearing at select performances this week with Mr. Morrison include Kelli O'Hara, Jenna Ushkowitz, Alex Dreier, and Victoria Clark.

$85-$115 cover charge. $120 - $140 VIP seating. $150-$175 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Jason Mraz, JANUARY 9 AT 9:30PM

Grab your best fedora and hang out with some of your Broadway faves as they celebrate the Great White Way's newest crooner, Jason Mraz! With record breaking hits like "I'm Yours," over 7 million records sold, and platinum certifications in over 20 countries, two-time Grammy winner Mraz has charmed his way into the hearts of millions of fans all over the globe. Fans can expect to hear everything from Mraz' breakout tune "The Remedy (I Won't Worry)," to classics like "A Beautiful Mess," and "1000 Things," to deeper cuts like "I'm Coming Over" and more! So pull up a chair, raise a glass to love and love lost, and join us as we turn the heart eyes emoji all the way up to 100!

Featuring Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Benny and Joon), Brian Flores (Hadestown, Pippin), Adam Kaplan (Kinky Boots, Newsies), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Sweet Charity, Chicago), Shea Madison (Drunk Shakespeare, Julius Caesar), Jennafer Newberry (Freaky Friday), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), Matt Rodin (BROadway, Red Carpet Challenge), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), George Salazar (The Lightning Thief, Godspell).

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

DEPARTURES: THE SONGS OF GUALTIERI & SISCO, JANUARY 10 AT 9:30PM

Award-winning collaborative team Tom Gualtieri (lyrics) and David Sisco (music) return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new collection of songs that celebrate and skewer contemporary life and relationships. After years of collaborating on full-scale musicals (including Falling to Earth, I'm Afraid You're Afraid, and a forthcoming project with book writer Michael Zam), Gualtieri & Sisco explore the intersection between compelling storytelling and exciting musical forms to create a dynamic cycle of songs. A bevy of Broadway talents (soon to be announced) bring to life their unique meld of musical theatre with pop/rock and folk influences.

Directed by Laura Josepher

Featuring Ta'Rea Campbell, Alexandra Foucard, Amy Justman, Kevin Massey and Dennis Stowe.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Kim Maresca: TAKING OFF, JANUARY 11 AT 7PM

Kim exploded onto the New York theatre scene with her starring debut as Judy Denmark in the recent Off-Broadway smash RUTHLESS! The Musical, a role she is set to repeat in the London premiere of RUTHLESS! next season.

It was during that "auspicious Off-Broadway debut" (Entertainment Weekly) in RUTHLESS! that Kim Maresca made her solo performing debut at Feinstein's/54 Below and now, by popular demand, she's making an encore appearance with her eclectic mix of standards, contemporary musical theatre, and pop. Come get to know the riveting performer who has "all the makings of a great big Broadway star!" (Gay City News). Under the direction of Dan Foster (4000 Miles and Outside Mullingar) and backed by a sizzling trio of top-notch Broadway musicians led by music director Alex Rybeck (Broadway's Grand Hotel and Merrily We Roll Along), the evening promises a roaring good time with more than a few laughs.

All proceeds will benefit the Broadway Dreams Foundation. All ticket prices include a standard open bar.

$40-$50 cover charge. $75 premium seating. All ticket prices include a standard open bar.

CHORUS GIRLS: A DRAG CABARET BENEFITING THE NYC GAY MEN'S CHORUS, JANUARY 11 AT 9:30PM

When a gay man has way too much fashion sense for one gender he becomes a drag queen. When a gay man joins a chorus of gay men he becomes FABULOUS. When you combine the two they become CHORUS GIRLS! Join drag members of the NYC Gay Men's Chorus as they sing Broadway showtunes about performing, auditioning, and living as gay men in NYC. Hosted by Sasha Davenport and Ellia J Garlands, take a tour of the boards with these "girls" who are anything but. Music directed by Jimmy Horan and produced by Mama Mela, this annual benefit cabaret raises money for NYC Gay Men's Chorus.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Vonda Shepard: SONGS FROM ALLY MCBEAL & MORE, JANUARY 12 AT 9:30PM

Vonda Shepard will hit the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below with her stellar quartet! Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the hit show, Ally McBeal, in this dynamic concert, you'll hear some of the favorites Vonda recorded for Ally, including "You Belong To Me," "Searchin' My Soul," and "Tell Him." You'll also get a chance to enjoy Vonda's original material from her 14 albums including "Maryland" and "Baby Don't You Break My Heart Slow."

Vonda recorded four albums for Ally McBeal, has sold over twelve million albums overall, and has won two Golden Globe Awards, two Emmys, and two Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

Come relax, laugh, sing along, yell out requests, reminisce in the intimate moments with Vonda at the piano, and get up and dance while Vonda and her band whip the room into a frenzy by the show's end.

Featuring James Ralston (Tina Turner) on guitar, Jim Hanson (Bruce Springsteen, Rodney Crowell) on bass, and Fritz Lewak (Jackson Browne) on drums.

$50-$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: Heath Saunders, JANUARY 12, 2018 AT 11:30PM

Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Newton's Cradle) is a young composer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist who spends his free time writing musicals you haven't heard of yet. As a singer-songwriter, his self-produced tracks blend electronic grooves with a modern theatrical lyric sensibility - plus a dash of fast-paced rap for good measure. Heath grew up outside Seattle, Washington, and spent his early years developing his unique pop aesthetic performing with his four siblings, all singers, musicians, and actors. Join Heath in his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut and see why The New York Times says "Heath Saunders walks off with your heart."

This show is part of The Late Comet, a series of late-night shows featuring cast members of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, produced by Philip Romano.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

WILL & Anthony Nunziata, JANUARY 13 & JUNE 6 AT 9:30PM

Acclaimed singer-songwriters and Carnegie Hall headliners Will & Anthony Nunziata bring their soaring tenor voices and soulful harmonies to the timeless songs of then and now. From Rodgers & Hammerstein and Billy Joel to Sinatra and Adele, The New Classics is an unforgettable evening of music and laughs where everything sounds new and always feels familiar, with hits like "Unchained Melody," "New York State of Mind," Adele's "Someone Like You," "The Prayer," as well as brand-new soulful original tunes.

Singers, songwriters, recording artists, and advocates of arts in education, Will & Anthony Nunziata are the Brooklyn-born, classically trained singing and comedy brother duo hailed by The Huffington Post as "a nearly impossible pairing of talent, stage presence and charisma." Will & Anthony Just filmed featured roles in the upcoming Netflix comedy "The Last Laugh" starring Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss and recently headlined Carnegie Hall for two sold-out concerts with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra. The brothers have brought their distinct take on classic & contemporary songs to performing arts centers and theaters, as well as symphony concerts with orchestras such as the New York Pops, Detroit Symphony, Cleveland Pops, Colorado Symphony, Lancaster Symphony, Annapolis Symphony, Cape Cod Symphony, Toledo Symphony, and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. The brothers studied music, acting and directing at Boston College, and trained in improv comedy at the famed Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City. Featured on Good Morning America and The Rachael Ray Show, Will & Anthony are most proud of their "ARTS MATTER!" Educational Outreach Initiative and Master Class Workshops that educate and inspire students to fearlessly pursue their passions. The brothers are currently working on a brand new album featuring fresh takes on songs from the Great American Songbook to today's contemporary hit makers as well as their original soulful pop compositions.

$30-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

LATE NIGHT BROADWAY, JANUARY 13 AT 11:30PM

RJ Productions presents Late Night Broadway starring Michael Mott & Friends with Jay Armstrong Johnson (On The Town, Candide, Hands on a Hardbody, "Quantico"), Teal Wicks (Finding Neverland, Wicked, Jekyll & Hyde), Tony Nominees Eva Noblezada, (Miss Saigon) and Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris).



Join us for this one night only concert, giving audiences a taste of some of Broadway's talented artists and their solo concerts.

Direct from her performance on the closing weekend of Miss Saigon, Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada brings her incredible voice to Feinstein's/54 Below for a short set.



Tony nominee and Prince of Broadway star Brandon Uranowitz returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to share a few songs from his acclaimed concert honoring Broadway composer William Finn.



Acclaimed singer/songwriter Michael Mott celebrates the release of his CD "Abandoned Heart" with a sampling of his songs, featuring special guests, including Jay Armstrong Johnson and Natalie Weiss.



Join us as we celebrate the music of great composers with incredible Broadway talent. It'll be one night of great memories!

$25 general admission cover charge. 2 alcoholic drinks or $20 food and beverage minimum.

RJ PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS: THE BRIGHT STARS OF BROADWAY, JANUARY 14 AT 6:30PM

Join some of Broadway's brightest stars in a special one night only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below.



For one night only, Mandy Gonzalez returns to Broadway's Supper Club, Feinstein's/54 Below, direct from her starring role in Hamilton, offering audiences some of her signature songs as well as songs from her debut CD, "Fearless." As part of this evening, we are also proud to offer concert performances by some of Broadway's leading men - Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, Tuck Everlasting), Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar, Amazing Grace) and the New York City performance debut of Scott Coulter's acclaimed Music Of The Knights starring Kelli Rabke, Blaine Kraus, Lorinda Lisitza, and Scott Coulter.



It's an evening featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars, offering a sample of their concerts. Emmy Award Winner Bruce Vilanch brings hilarity to the evening, as the host of this concert.

$40-65 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE SKIVVIES, JANUARY 14 & 20 AT 9:30PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! This "musically thrilling" undie-rock, comedy-pop duo don't just strip down their musical arrangements, they literally strip down to their underwear to perform their distinctive mashups and eccentric originals for cello and ukulele, with touches of glockenspiel, melodica, and a surprising array of under-used instruments. Award-winning singer-actors Lauren Molina (Marry Me a Little, Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up) became YouTube sensations as The Skivvies, with living room videos that displayed their powerful harmonies as well as their powerful abs. Those clips led to live shows that The Wall Street Journal called "smart, sophisticated...ingenious," and Out Magazine, "The Skivvies have managed to carve out a niche that we never knew needed to exist: part Weird Al- parody and part sexy burlesque...and unusual explosion of satire and sultry." They also have a single and music video directed by Augusten Burroughs, bestselling author of Running With Scissors. They will be joined by special guest stars who will strip down and rock out. Expect a hilarious evening of genre-hopping pop perfection.

Appearing on 1/14: Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Wicked), Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Randy Harrison (Wicked, "Queer as Folk"), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, The Bridges of Madison County), Lauren Zakrin (Great Comet, Cruel Intentions), Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, if then, Escape to Margaritaville), Wayne Alan Wilcox (Chaplin, Rent, "Gilmore Girls"), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots, Gigantic), Ellyn Marsh (Pretty Woman, Kinky boots)

Appearing on 1/20: Molly Pope (Bulldozer, Found), Constantine Rosoulli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots, Gigantic), Evan Todd (Beautiful),Mike Wartella (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

$30-$45 cover charge. $65-$75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

