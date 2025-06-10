Theater on the Go: A Day in the Life with the Public Theater's Mobile Unit

Mayelah Barrera is taking us inside a day with the cast of Much Ado About Nothing, coming to all five boroughs this summer!
Much Ado is coming to a park near you! The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit just kicked off its tour of Much Ado About Nothing, with original songs by Julián Mesri and directed by Rebecca Martínez. All performances are completely free, open to the public, with no tickets required.
This bilingual, 90-minute, family-friendly take on the classic tale of love, deception, and misunderstandings blends Latine influences, original music, and Shakespeare’s timeless wit. Mobile Unit visits parks, correctional facilities, and more in each NYC borough free of charge as part of The Public Theater’s commitment to making great theater accessible to all.
Mayelah Barrera is making her Public Theater debut as Hero and she's taking us behind the scenes of a day in her Broadway life. Check out her photo diary from their time in Bryant Park last week!
On my way to NYPL for our second show and it is stunning outside. Can't get any more perfect than this!
HMU time, AKA my favorite time to debrief with the girls.
Guaranteed laughs with these three. Hiram does a mean Daniel impression.
Our best friend on tour! Perfect excuse to eat as many as we want.
Let's do a show!
My view from the mic tent, as Hiram waits for his turn.
Wardrobe superstars caught making sure everything is ready for top of show. Some of the quick changes are crazy fast, and they make sure we get on stage looking right.
What would we do without them?! Angela on keys and Carlo on guitar are the perfect duo.
Martín and Carlo preparing for their upcoming number.
One, two, three... MOBILE UNIT!!!
Sound check time!
Fight call... yes, if you look closely Daniel and I are doing a hand hug.
5 minutes to places, and that means double checking props are set and ready to go.
Places everyone! Our production assistant Harrison Newton at attention.
Favorite thing about today was capturing moments like this with my cast.
Daniel, moments before going on stage.
Sara with those post show feels!
Our incredible crew breaking down the set after the show. That's a wrap on day 2 at Bryant Park and NYPL!
