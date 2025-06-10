Theater on the Go: A Day in the Life with the Public Theater's Mobile Unit

Much Ado is coming to a park near you! The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit just kicked off its tour of Much Ado About Nothing, with original songs by Julián Mesri and directed by Rebecca Martínez. All performances are completely free, open to the public, with no tickets required.

This bilingual, 90-minute, family-friendly take on the classic tale of love, deception, and misunderstandings blends Latine influences, original music, and Shakespeare’s timeless wit. Mobile Unit visits parks, correctional facilities, and more in each NYC borough free of charge as part of The Public Theater’s commitment to making great theater accessible to all.

Mayelah Barrera is making her Public Theater debut as Hero and she's taking us behind the scenes of a day in her Broadway life. Check out her photo diary from their time in Bryant Park last week!