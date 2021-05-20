Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater of the Apes Presents NECROMANCERS OF THE PUBLIC DOMAIN: THE PERIODICAL CICADA

Theater of the Apes plucks long forgotten volumes from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect.

May. 20, 2021  

Theater of the Apes Presents NECROMANCERS OF THE PUBLIC DOMAIN: THE PERIODICAL CICADA

Theater of the Apes celebrates the emergence of BROOD X with a FREE 17-year Cicada-themed Virtual Variety Show.

Theater of the Apes plucks long forgotten volumes from the shelves of the New York Society Library to resurrect as Necromancers of the Public Domain, a low budget NYC variety show

The Periodical Cicada by entomologist Charles L. Marlatt (1907) livestreams Monday, June 7 at 7pm EST.

From the book:

Much obscurity must always attach to the past history of this insect and the origin of its peculiar habits, and notably the causes and conditions which have led to the establishment of the long underground existence and the equally extraordinary regularity in time of emergence at the end of this period.

Learn more at http://www.theater-of-the-apes.com/.


