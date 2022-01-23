The Town Hall Theatre to Celebrate Harry Belafonte's 95th Birthday with HB95

A star-studded line-up will celebrate HB95 the 95th birthday of legendary singer, activist and actor Harry Belafonte. The evening will also present the inaugural Harry Belafonte Social Justice Awards in honor of the 10th anniversary of Sankofa.org, the social justice organization Mr. Belafonte co-founded. HB95 will be held on March 1, 2022 at New York City's The Town Hall Theater, 7:00 PM ET.



The evening will include musical performances, video tributes, and testimonials by civil rights and racial justice leaders, elected officials, musicians, actors, and more. Aloe Blacc, Alicia Keys, Spike Lee, John Legend, Laurence Fishburne, Doug E Fresh, Danny Glover, Bill T Jones, Amy Goodman, Lenny Kravitz, Michael Moore, Q-Tip, Tim Robbins, Rev. Al Sharpton, Bryan Stevenson, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Jesse Williams, and Alfred Woodward, are among the confirmed participants.



This year's inaugural Harry Belafonte Social Justice Awards were created to acknowledge the vast reach of Mr. Belafonte's contribution to social justice and American history. For their unwavering commitment to justice, award recipients include Angela Davis, Rashad Robinson, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Dr. Cornel West, Darren Walker, Hank Willis Thomas, former Attorney General Eric Holder and Congresswoman Barbara Lee.



Proceeds from this evening will benefit Sankofa.org and several of its programs including an innovative virtual/alternative reality technology and arts reentry program created to impact the capacity of returning citizens to develop critical core skills for a sustainable successful transition back to the community. This scientifically validated art-based program with virtual reality has been used to create breakthrough treatments for PTSD and is showing promise in the treatment of many other mental health conditions.



Harry Belafonte said, "I am honored that so many are coming together to celebrate my birthday, life, and legacy. I founded Sankofa.org alongside my daughter Gina and Raoul Roach to create additional space for artists and allies to join force to garner an artistic approach to the needs of our disenfranchised communities... to use art as a tool to educate messages of hope and to encourage and energize the public to become engaged. One heart, One mind, One soul."



Gina Belafonte, Sankofa.org Executive Director stated, "Artists are the gatekeepers of truth, civilization's radical voice. Without art we have nothing. Sankofa.org uses the arts as a tool to engage people to action. We are so excited to honor my father on his 95th birthday and celebrate his legacy."



"We are happy to celebrate this milestone birthday of the iconic Harry Belafonte. As a legendary artist and activist, he is an inspiration to us all. It is also beautiful to see Gina carry on the important work of Sankofa.org to positively impact future generations," said Bridgid and Don Cheadle about the occasion.



Actress and activist Alfre Woodard said, "HB95 is the celebration of Harry Belafonte's bold, insistent, joyous stride towards Justice. Sankofa.org is the vehicle he's given the generations to continue that journey forward. There goes the roof!"





While this is its first public fundraising event, Sankofa.org has created and produced innovative and cutting-edge programs for the past decade. The organization is committed to rooting out systemic violence, work tirelessly for the adoption of restorative justice initiatives, and champion meaningful reforms for immigration and a livable minimum wage.



Tickets for the event are available here.

To learn more about Sankofa, click here.

Photo Credits: Walter McBride