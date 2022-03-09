The Tony Awards to Return in June as a Live Coast-to-Coast, Two-Network Event

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12th, in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.

The celebration will commence at 7:00 - 8:00 PM, ET/4:00 - 5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-2022 season is Thursday, April 28, 2022 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The 75th celebration will recognize all of the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, are bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast - the night America watches Broadway - is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television. The Tony Awards have aired on CBS since 1978

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

Photo Credit: Shevett Studios