The Story Pirates to Host Celebration Party for THE STRAWBERRY BAND Album

The Story Pirates will release their fourth full-length album, The Strawberry Band, on April 9th, and DJ Squirm-a-Lot is throwing a huge party on Zoom the night before, which is Thursday, April 8th at 7 pm EST, 6 pm CST, 4 pm PST.



Admission is free for anyone who pre-saves the album on Spotify. Information and the event reservation link are at: https://www.storypirates.com/strawberry. Once fans save the new songs to Spotify, they will receive a link to RSVP and get the Zoom link for the event.

The Strawberry Band album launch party will feature performances of several songs, games with DJ Squirm-a-Lot and the composers behind the album, plus a live Q&A with the performers and kid authors.

Every song on the adventurous mock concept album was inspired by a kid's idea, and all these songs originally played on the top-rated Story Pirates Podcast. "The Strawberry Band" is a Beatles-esque song based on a story by Nathaniel, a 5-year-old Californian. The fictional British rock band has big dreams. Trouble is, they turn into strawberries whenever they perform. The seedy crew decides to create a concept album, and they reappear throughout the album to avoid a strawberry-eating shark, ending up in a psychedelic freakout before the final track, "I Have a Cookie" (performed by Broadway's Eddie Cooper ). Another recently released song and video is "Fun Crazy Weird Hair Store," by a 9 year old named Sylvia from New Jersey.

Together, the songs tell compelling and hilarious stories about musical cinnamon buns, weird sisters, a wingless fairy, and a dreamy little hedgehog. The Strawberry Band features songwriting and performances by noted Broadway talent and is available wherever music is sold.