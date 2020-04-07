The Shed Celebrates its One Year Anniversary

NYC's venue, The Shed is celebrating its first anniversary.

The venue recently announced the suspension of its exhibitions and performances, including Agnes Denes: Absolutes and Intermediates, originally scheduled to be on view through March 22, as well as Help through March 30.

According to The Broadway Blog, a statement was released by The Shed's artistic director and CEO Alex Poots:

"After more than a decade of dreaming, planning, and building, The Shed opened its doors for the first time with Soundtrack of America, a five-night concert series celebrating the influence of African American music with a new generation of groundbreaking artists. In the months that followed, more than 100 artists created new works of dance, theater, visual art, music, and more, commissioned by The Shed.

As our city and the world face a crisis of unthinkable impact, it's daunting not knowing when it will be safe to gather together for a special occasion like an anniversary or simply to see a performance or exhibition. Still, we want to take a moment to thank you for being part of the first year in the life of The Shed, and for believing in us.

We've only just begun our journey, and I am so grateful to the artists that we had the privilege to commission and work with across so many disciplines. We're very proud of the ambitious new artworks they created and that were brought to life here in our city. We sincerely look forward to the days we can be together with you all again and share with you new productions, exhibitions, and experiences."





