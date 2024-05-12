The Rascals' PEOPLE GOT TO BE FREE TOUR to Play Sony Hall In NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two legendary founders of The Rascals are together again. Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish cite the fans and love of their timeless songs as reasons for collaboration. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriter Hall of Fame members, The Rascals are widely considered the best 'blue-eyed soul' group to come out of the 1960s and their music is the soundtrack of a generation. The Rascals have 17 Top 20 hits, seven Top 10 hits, and three No.1 hits that include "Groovin', "People Got To Be Free" and "Good Lovin'."

The Rascals are live in concert Friday, May 17, 8 p.m. at Sony Hall. Sony Hall is located at 235 W 46th Street, New York, NY, 10036. Reserved seating is $69, $99. Additional fees may apply. Purchase online at Ticketweb.com.

"We're so grateful for the fans, this is for them," Felix Cavaliere said.

"This gives us another chance to play together and do it for the fans," Gene Cornish said.