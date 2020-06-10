The Metropolitan Opera Releases Statement Vowing to Do Better in Terms of Racial Equality
The Metropolitan Opera has released a statement, standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and addressing how they can do better moving forward.
"We must also seize this moment to look at ourselves, to listen, and to identify our own failings and determine how we can be a better artistic community that fights racism and serves all people," the statement reads.
The statement goes on to say, "We know that the 137-year history of the Met mirrors the racist history of the performing arts in this country. If an institution like the Met is to move forward and make positive change, it must acknowledge the mistakes of the past. Moreover, we must recognize that those mistakes have not been wholly corrected."
The company vows to continue its commitment to not using makeup to modify skin color, and to ensure that its hiring practices support diversity.
Read the full statement here.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Randy Rainbow is at it again with another hilarious song parody. This time, he parodied 'The Jitterbug' from The Wizard of Oz. The new video, called '... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling's Twitter Comments: 'Transgender Women Are Women'
Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.... (read more)
VIDEO: Karen Olivo Vows to Not Work With All Who 'Fund Organizations That Perpetuate Inequality'
Karen Olivo has posted a video on Twitter, stating that she vows to withhold her artistic services from 'any theatre, company, or persons, who would k... (read more)
Juilliard Announced as Number 1 on Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs
The Hollywood Reporter has released their 2020 list of The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World.... (read more)
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Andre De Shields, and More Talk Broadway Shutdown, the Ghost Light, and How They're Coping on CBS Sunday Morning
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca chatted with 'Hadestown' star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Je... (read more)
Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More
Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is 'doomed' ... (read more)