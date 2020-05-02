Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Northwestern, Pace, Marymount Manhattan, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Dom Pagliaro from Indiana University
Where Is The Life That Late I Led?
Click Here for More Information on Dom Pagliaro
Jake Wallack from Northwestern University
Monologue from 'Red Light Winter'
Click Here for More Information on Jake Wallack
Francesca Endres from Marymount Manhattan College
It Ain't No Thing
Click Here for More Information on Francesca Endres
Raffaela Cicchetti from Manhattan School of Music
'Positive' from Legally Blonde
Click Here for More Information on Raffaela Cicchetti
Mikaela Rada from University of the Arts
Mikaela Rada's Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Mikaela Rada
Sophie Belle Goldstein from Pace University
How Bout a Dance
Click Here for More Information on Sophie Belle Goldstein
Morgan Pereira from New York University
Burn - Hamilton
Click Here for More Information on Morgan Pereira
Brianna Clark from CSUF
"Spark of Creation" from Children of Eden and "When You Got It, Flaunt It" from The Producers
Click Here for More Information on Brianna Clark
Jane Emma Barnett from Northwestern University
Monologue from Much Ado and Dance Nation
Click Here for More Information on Jane Emma Barnett
Marissa Liotta from Catholic University
Song: Spring Cleaning (Fugitive Songs)Jump/Cut
Click Here for More Information on Marissa Liotta
AP Master Class to Host Conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda for College Board Series
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
VIDEO: 300 Artists Unite for Virtual Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama League Announces 2020 Nominations
a??a??a??a??a??a??a??The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of... (read more)
Confirmed! Ralph Fiennes to Play 'Miss Trunchbull' in MATILDA Movie Musical
Ralph Fiennes will head to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
BroadwayHD Announces May Lineup - THE GOES WRONG SHOW, ON THE TOWN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its upcoming May lineup, which includes a slate full of adored classics and brand new series debuts.... (read more)
