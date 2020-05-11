Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Elon, Ithaca, UCF, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Hannah Dobrogosz from Elon University
If The World Should End
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Dobrogosz
Gabrielle Hondorp from Muhlenberg College
My White Knight and Times Like This
Click Here for More Information on Gabrielle Hondorp
Lena Sakalla from University of West Florida
When It All Falls Down
Click Here for More Information on Lena Sakalla
Lindsey Kellogg from Georgia College and State University
'Summertime' from Porgy & Bess
Click Here for More Information on Lindsey Kellogg
Rachel Cahoon from Point Park University
When I Sing In My Car
Click Here for More Information on Rachel Cahoon
Tara Willey from Elon University
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Tara Willey
Jordan Sledd from Ithaca College
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jordan Sledd
Hayley Finetti from California State University, Chico
I Dreamed a Dream
Click Here for More Information on Hayley Finetti
Noelle Elise Crites from SUNY Fredonia
Vocal Reel!
Click Here for More Information on Noelle Elise Crites
Carly Ventura from University of Central Florida
It's a Privilege to Pee
Click Here for More Information on Carly Ventura
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's BY JEEVES- Live at 2pm!
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'

Check out a very special digital rendition of 'Something's Coming' featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.... (read more)
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth

Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Magician Roy Horn of SIEGFRIED & ROY Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications

Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the world-renowned duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from COVID-1... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess Sing 'I'd Give It All For You' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess have released a new cover of 'I'd Give It All For You' from Songs For a New World!... (read more)
Magician Roy Horn of SIEGFRIED & ROY Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications
Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the world-renowned duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from COVID-1... (read more)
