The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 30
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Anastasia Koshevaya from University of Northern Colorado
History of Wrong Guys
Danielle Troiano from University of Minnesota/Guthrie BFA
Hot Asian Doctor Husband, Henry V, 'Even Though' from I Love You Because
Tristan Lesso from New York University
Forest For the Trees
David McMaines from Point Park University
You've Got That Thing
Emily Flack from William and Mary
Performance Reel
Amanda Neiman from CSU, Fullerton
Wait a Bit (Just So) / I Say No (Heathers)
Kelsey McFall from CAP21/ Molloy College
Big Time
Livi Rose D'Achille from Long Island University Post
Musical Theatre Reel: I Love The Way (Something Rotten!), Veronique (On the 20th Century), Backwoods Barbie (9to5)
Andy Patterson from Temple University
I Love Betsy - Honeymoon in Vegas; Still Breathing - Green Day
Melissa Wickland from Viterbo University
I Found A New Baby (Bullets Over Broadway) & Little Miss Perfect (Tapes: A Song Cycle)
Update: Nick Cordero's Right Leg to Be Amputated; GoFundMe Announced for His Recovery, Family
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Challenges Fans to Make Up Their Own 'Think of Me' Ending
Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced another fan challenge on his social media!... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
