The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 30

Article Pixel Apr. 21, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Anastasia Koshevaya from University of Northern Colorado


History of Wrong Guys
Danielle Troiano from University of Minnesota/Guthrie BFA


Hot Asian Doctor Husband, Henry V, 'Even Though' from I Love You Because
Tristan Lesso from New York University


Forest For the Trees
David McMaines from Point Park University


You've Got That Thing
Emily Flack from William and Mary


Performance Reel
Amanda Neiman from CSU, Fullerton


Wait a Bit (Just So) / I Say No (Heathers)
Kelsey McFall from CAP21/ Molloy College


Big Time
Livi Rose D'Achille from Long Island University Post


Musical Theatre Reel: I Love The Way (Something Rotten!), Veronique (On the 20th Century), Backwoods Barbie (9to5)
Andy Patterson from Temple University


I Love Betsy - Honeymoon in Vegas; Still Breathing - Green Day
Melissa Wickland from Viterbo University


I Found A New Baby (Bullets Over Broadway) & Little Miss Perfect (Tapes: A Song Cycle)
