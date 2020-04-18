STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 27

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Kimberly Hagland from University of Central Florida


Quiet
Patrick W. Jones from SUNY Geneseo


Good Old Days
Corey Bryant from University of Phoenix


On The Street Where You Live
Cecilia Trippiedi from Otterbein University


My Man
Joshua Frink from Oakland University


Finishing the Hat
Alysa Finnegan from Point Park University


Roxie from Chicago
Emily Carbone from Temple University


To Keep My Love Alive/It's a Fix
Sarah Mae Andersen from James Madison University


Beyond My Wildest Dreams from The Little Mermaid
Bridget Mahoney from Ohio Northern University


Since U Been Gone, I Just Want to Be a Star, Dance Reel
Madeline Lukomski from New York University


Vocal Reel (including Roxie, As Long As You're Mine, How the Other Half Lives)
