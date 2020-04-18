Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 27
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Kimberly Hagland from University of Central Florida
Quiet
Patrick W. Jones from SUNY Geneseo
Good Old Days
Corey Bryant from University of Phoenix
On The Street Where You Live
Cecilia Trippiedi from Otterbein University
My Man
Joshua Frink from Oakland University
Finishing the Hat
Alysa Finnegan from Point Park University
Roxie from Chicago
Emily Carbone from Temple University
To Keep My Love Alive/It's a Fix
Sarah Mae Andersen from James Madison University
Beyond My Wildest Dreams from The Little Mermaid
Bridget Mahoney from Ohio Northern University
Since U Been Gone, I Just Want to Be a Star, Dance Reel
Madeline Lukomski from New York University
Vocal Reel (including Roxie, As Long As You're Mine, How the Other Half Lives)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Share Health Update on Husband, Nick Cordero- 'They Are Weaning Him Off the ECMO Machine'
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero is currently fighting for his life against COVID-19. His wife, fellow Broadway ... (read more)
GLEE Cast Reunites to Share Memories and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has... (read more)
