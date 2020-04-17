The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 26
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Melissa Tormene from Belmont University
'Big White Room' and 'In My Dreams'
Click Here for More Information on Melissa Tormene
Sierra Wilson from Temple University
I Had Myself a True Love - St.Louis Woman I Got Love - Purlie
Click Here for More Information on Sierra Wilson
Christian Heinemann from Otterbein University
'Beautiful Day' - Triassic Parq / 'She's a Woman' - Kiss of the Spider Woman
Click Here for More Information on Christian Heinemann
Bobby Guenther from Western Carolina University
'It's Hard to Speak My Heart' from Parade
Click Here for More Information on Bobby Guenther
Megan Gwyn from University of Hartford
Seascape with Sharks and Dancer
Click Here for More Information on Megan Gwyn
Joshua Cody from Shenandoah University
Come to a Party
Click Here for More Information on Joshua Cody
Jack Dillon from University of Connecticut
Acting Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jack Dillon
Connor Olney from Florida State University
Bad Habit
Click Here for More Information on Connor Olney
Lauren Drewello from Montclair State University
'Fighter' - Christina Aguliera/'Let Us Be Glad' - Wicked
Click Here for More Information on Lauren Drewello
Audrey Wilson from The Hartt School
Here You Come Again/Mister Snow/I Have Found
Click Here for More Information on Audrey Wilson
