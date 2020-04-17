The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 26

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Melissa Tormene from Belmont University

'Big White Room' and 'In My Dreams'

Click Here for More Information on Melissa Tormene Sierra Wilson from Temple University

I Had Myself a True Love - St.Louis Woman I Got Love - Purlie

Click Here for More Information on Sierra Wilson 'Big White Room' and 'In My Dreams'I Had Myself a True Love - St.Louis Woman I Got Love - Purlie

Christian Heinemann from Otterbein University



'Beautiful Day' - Triassic Parq / 'She's a Woman' - Kiss of the Spider Woman

Click Here for More Information on Christian Heinemann

Bobby Guenther from Western Carolina University



'It's Hard to Speak My Heart' from Parade

Click Here for More Information on Bobby Guenther

Megan Gwyn from University of Hartford



Seascape with Sharks and Dancer

Click Here for More Information on Megan Gwyn

Joshua Cody from Shenandoah University



Come to a Party

Click Here for More Information on Joshua Cody

Jack Dillon from University of Connecticut



Acting Reel

Click Here for More Information on Jack Dillon

Connor Olney from Florida State University



Bad Habit

Click Here for More Information on Connor Olney

Lauren Drewello from Montclair State University



'Fighter' - Christina Aguliera/'Let Us Be Glad' - Wicked

Click Here for More Information on Lauren Drewello

Audrey Wilson from The Hartt School



Here You Come Again/Mister Snow/I Have Found

Click Here for More Information on Audrey Wilson





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You