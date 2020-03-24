STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 2

Article Pixel Mar. 24, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Noah Lentini from Syracuse University


Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Noah Lentini

Lexi Rastelli from DeSales University


Dead Mom
Click Here for More Information on Lexi Rastelli

Sydney Higgins from University of Northern Colorado


Just Breathe
Click Here for More Information on Sydney Higgins

Ariana Notartomaso from Penn State University


Someone Who Could Be Loved - By Sam Salmond
Click Here for More Information on Ariana Notartomaso

David Gabriel Lerner from Manhattan School of Music


Feed The Birds
Click Here for More Information on David Gabriel Lerner

Pedro Nuno Silva from Manhattanville College


So in Love front Kiss Me, Kate
Click Here for More Information on Pedro Nuno Silva

Christian Klepac from University of Houston


Either way
Click Here for More Information on Christian Klepac

Kelsey Cox from The Hartt School, University of Hartford


Sunday Morning by Maroon 5
Click Here for More Information on Kelsey Cox

Jillian Moore from The Hartt School


The World According to Chris (Carrie the Musical)
Click Here for More Information on Jillian Moore

Mackenzie Meadows from James Madison University


Almost There
Click Here for More Information on Mackenzie Meadows


