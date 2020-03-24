Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 2
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Noah Lentini from Syracuse University
Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Noah Lentini
Lexi Rastelli from DeSales University
Dead Mom
Click Here for More Information on Lexi Rastelli
Sydney Higgins from University of Northern Colorado
Just Breathe
Click Here for More Information on Sydney Higgins
Ariana Notartomaso from Penn State University
Someone Who Could Be Loved - By Sam Salmond
Click Here for More Information on Ariana Notartomaso
David Gabriel Lerner from Manhattan School of Music
Feed The Birds
Click Here for More Information on David Gabriel Lerner
Pedro Nuno Silva from Manhattanville College
So in Love front Kiss Me, Kate
Click Here for More Information on Pedro Nuno Silva
Christian Klepac from University of Houston
Either way
Click Here for More Information on Christian Klepac
Kelsey Cox from The Hartt School, University of Hartford
Sunday Morning by Maroon 5
Click Here for More Information on Kelsey Cox
Jillian Moore from The Hartt School
The World According to Chris (Carrie the Musical)
Click Here for More Information on Jillian Moore
Mackenzie Meadows from James Madison University
Almost There
Click Here for More Information on Mackenzie Meadows
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Announces Broadway Closing
The producers of the Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? announced today that the production will not open when Broadwa... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
Watch Ziegfeld Theater's NEWSIES in ASL Online Now!
Ziegfeld Theater has filmed its production of Newsies, performed in both English and American Sign Language (ASL). The production is available to watc... (read more)
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Announces Broadway Closing
The producers of the Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? announced today that the production will not open when Broadwa... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
Watch Ziegfeld Theater's NEWSIES in ASL Online Now!
Ziegfeld Theater has filmed its production of Newsies, performed in both English and American Sign Language (ASL). The production is available to watc... (read more)