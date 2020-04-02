STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 11

Article Pixel Apr. 2, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Pedro Fontes from Hartt School


Monologue - Goldfish
Click Here for More Information on Pedro Fontes

Marella Sabio from Elon University


Acting Reel
Click Here for More Information on Marella Sabio

Lincoln Belford from Otterbein University


Golden Rainbow
Click Here for More Information on Lincoln Belford

Kaleb Jenkins from Coastal Carolina University


Love Can't Happen - Grand Hotel
Click Here for More Information on Kaleb Jenkins

Laine Fletcher from LaGrange College


Blue Horizon
Click Here for More Information on Laine Fletcher

Jonathan Tyus Williams from Manhattanville College


I'll Be Here Tomorrow from The Grand Tour
Click Here for More Information on Jonathan Tyus Williams

Emily Whitley from Brenau University


"I'm Not Alone" from Carrie
Click Here for More Information on Emily Whitley

Ryan Lloyd from Rider University


A Bit of Earth
Click Here for More Information on Ryan Lloyd

Bella Coppola from Texas State University


Astonishing
Click Here for More Information on Bella Coppola

Danielle Stanek from Kent State University


I Think That He Likes Me
Click Here for More Information on Danielle Stanek


