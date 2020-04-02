Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 11
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Pedro Fontes from Hartt School
Monologue - Goldfish
Click Here for More Information on Pedro Fontes
Marella Sabio from Elon University
Acting Reel
Click Here for More Information on Marella Sabio
Lincoln Belford from Otterbein University
Golden Rainbow
Click Here for More Information on Lincoln Belford
Kaleb Jenkins from Coastal Carolina University
Love Can't Happen - Grand Hotel
Click Here for More Information on Kaleb Jenkins
Laine Fletcher from LaGrange College
Blue Horizon
Click Here for More Information on Laine Fletcher
Jonathan Tyus Williams from Manhattanville College
I'll Be Here Tomorrow from The Grand Tour
Click Here for More Information on Jonathan Tyus Williams
Emily Whitley from Brenau University
"I'm Not Alone" from Carrie
Click Here for More Information on Emily Whitley
Ryan Lloyd from Rider University
A Bit of Earth
Click Here for More Information on Ryan Lloyd
Bella Coppola from Texas State University
Astonishing
Click Here for More Information on Bella Coppola
Danielle Stanek from Kent State University
I Think That He Likes Me
Click Here for More Information on Danielle Stanek
