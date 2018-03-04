The Best Original Songs: Where Broadway and Oscar Night Meet

Later tonight, Hollywood royalty will gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to salute the greatest achievements of the year in motion pictures. Of course, Broadway will be in the house with nominees for Best Original Song- a category that has a rich history of musical theatre representation.

Before the big night we're taking a closer look at the last twenty years of where Broadway and Best Original Song have met!

2018: Dear Evan Hansen creators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will return to the Academy Awards this year after nabbing a Golden Globe in the same category for their insanely catchy tune from The Greatest Showman, "This Is Me." (Note: Don't forget to watch out for the live performance from Broadway favorite Keala Settle). Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez might also bring home their second Oscar for Coco's shining musical moment, "Remember Me."

2017: Just last year, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda earned a nomination for Moana's "How Far I'll Go," but double nominees Pasek and Paul (in their first appearance at the Academy Awards) took home the Oscar for La La Land's "City Of Stars." "Audition (Fools Who Dream)" also earned them a nomination.

2013: Before it hit Broadway, Frozen took over the big screen in a year that was dominated by Elsa's anthem "Let It Go," performed by the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem Idina Menzel. Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez brought home an Oscar for their mega-hit tune.

2012: When Les Miserables hit the big screen it came with a new song by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michele Schonberg- "Suddenly," performed in the film by Hugh Jackman. The tune earned a Oscar nomination but lost out to Adele's title track from Skyfall.

2010: Before Frozen took over the world, Tangled helped to usher the musical format back into Disney animation. Alan Menken and Glenn Slater earned a nomination for their ballad, "I See the Light," but fell short to Randy Newman's "We Belong Together" from Toy Story 3.

2009: Maury Yeston composed a new song for Nine when Rob Marshall brought the musical to the big screen. "Take It All," performed in the film by Marion Cotillard, earned a nomination, but lost to "The Weary Kind" from Crazy Heart.

2007: Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz reunited to create the music for Disney's live-action fairytale, Enchanted. Three of their tunes earned Oscar nominations ("That's How You Know," "So Close," and "Happy Working Song") but a future Broadway hit stole the spotlight for the win - Once's "Falling Slowly."

2006: Henry Krieger returned to write new music for Dreamgirls and three of the songs earned Oscar nominations that year- "Patience," "Love You I Do," and "Listen." It was Melissa Etheridge's "I Need to Wake Up" from An Inconvenient Truth that ended up nabbing the gold that night.

2004: Andrew Lloyd Webber reunited with Charles Hart to write a new song for the closing credits of this film adaptation. Performed by Minnie Driver, "Learn to Be Lonely" earned a nomination but ultimately lost to "Al otro lado del río" from The Motorcycle Diaries.

2002: One of Chicago's whopping thirteen Oscar nominations went to John Kander and Fred Ebb for "I Move On"- a song performed by Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones over the end credits. Eminem's 8 Mile anthem "Lose Yourself" was triumphant on the Oscar night.

